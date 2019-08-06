Competition: Berlin-Brandenburg 2070

An open international ideas contest has been launched to re-imagine the future of the Berlin-Brandenburg region in east Germany

Open to inter-disciplinary teams of architects, planners and landscape architects – the anonymous two-stage competition seeks bold proposals to upgrade the historic 30,370 square kilometres district which has a population of 6 million and will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year.

First round entries must feature an overall masterplan plan for the entire region at scale 1:100 000 along with a more detailed concept for how a single site could function in 2070. In the second round, 20 finalists will each receive €5,000 to further develop their masterplans and create proposals for three specific sites with at least one in Brandenburg and one in Berlin.

According to the brief: ‘The main objective of the International Urban Design Ideas Competition for Berlin-Brandenburg 2070 is not to create a completely different, new metropolitan region beside or within the space occupied by the existing one, but to develop and improve the existing framework by building on its special strengths, features, and peculiarities.

‘With a fundamentally outstanding transport network, diversity of centres, housing stock of above-average quality, and comparative lack of urban sprawl in its hinterland, the metropolitan region possesses ideal preconditions for future development. These need to be identified, maintained, developed, and improved. Achieving sustainable development means bringing together past and future in an integrated approach.’

The Greater Belin region – comprising both the capital and neighbouring Brandenburg – was founded in 1920. To celebrate its 100th anniversary next year the metropolis is holding an exhibition on its development history and launching a contest to explore how it could grow over the next half century.

Stage one submissions will be judged on their spatial concept, quality of presentation, future-orientation of proposal and sustainability. Stage two submissions will be marked on their reflection of the region’s special characteristics, ability to strengthen local networks, and potential to create ‘attractive, socially and functionally diverse residential and commercial quarters.’

Finalist concepts will also need to propose attractive public spaces, methods to promote green energy and the digital revolution, the conservation of valued urban features, and the integration of major industrial and infrastructure projects.

Judges will include Brigitte Bundesen Svarre from Gehl Architects, Ellen van Loon of OMA, Brandenburg minister for infrastructure and regional planning Kathrin Schneider, and Miroslav Sik – professor of architecture at ETH Zürich.

The overall winner will receive a €70,000 while a second prize of €56,000, third prize of €40,000, fourth prize of €24,000 and fifth prize of €10,000 will also be awarded.

The competition language is German and the deadline for applications is 11pm local time on 11 November.

How to apply

Visit the competition website and view the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Berlin 2020

Bleibtreustraße 33

C/O Architekten- und Ingenieur-Verein zu Berlin

Berlin

DE300

Germany

Tel: +49 308834598 / 1779655725

Email: mail@bb2020.de

Fax: +49 308854583