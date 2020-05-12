Competition: Belfast Streets Ahead Phase 5

Northern Ireland’s Department for Communities is seeking a design team for a £30 million revamp of public realm across Belfast

The integrated consultant team selected for the estimated £1.9 million contract will deliver a major overhaul of several key city centre thoroughfares including Great Victoria Street, Donegall Square South, Bedford Street, Dublin Road, James Street South, Brunswick Street, Shaftsbury Square, Blackstaff Square and other minor nearby roads.

The 75,267m² project, planned to complete in 2026, is part of a wider masterplan which aims to ‘contribute positively to the economic, environmental and social vitality’ of the Northern Ireland capital. The winning team will be expected to deliver ‘inspirational designs of the highest quality’ and may also restore the disused Thompson Memorial Fountain (pictured).

According to the brief: ‘The purpose of the assignment is to appoint a design team with experience of delivering outstanding projects and to design, prepare, develop and deliver plans for Belfast Streets Ahead Phase 5 from RIBA Stage 0 to Stage 7. The overall project area is approximately 75,267m² and will involve some 29,656m² of footways, 41,947m² for carriageway and 3,664m² for minor streets.

‘The Belfast: Streets Ahead Phase 5 project is a scheme to deliver world class public realm improvements within Belfast city centre. It will include improvements to surfacing, lighting, landscaping street furniture, public artwork and all associated works within the Phase 5 area to deliver high quality streetscapes and open spaces that will contribute positively to the economic, environmental and social vitality of the city. In addition the scheme may include the refurbishment of the Thomas Thompson Memorial Fountain. This is a grade B1 listed building which has fallen into disuse.’

Belfast is the capital and largest city of Northern Ireland and the second largest settlement on the island after Dublin. The latest project aims to create a ‘healthy, shared, vibrant and sustainable environment’ and to encourage walking, cycling and public transport over car use. Key elements of the programme will include introducing new surfacing, lighting, landscaping, street furniture, public artwork and other associated upgrades.

The study area comprises Bedford Street, Dublin Road (including the traffic island at the Ormeau Avenue-Dublin Road junction and the Thompson Memorial Fountain), Shaftesbury Square, Bradbury Place, Great Victoria Street, Fisherwick Place, College Avenue, College Square East, Howard Street and Donegall Square South.

The other areas included are Franklin Street, Brunswick Street, James Street South (from Brunswick Street to Bedford Street), Amelia Street, Bains Place, Blackstaff Square, McClintock Street, Clarence Street West, Little Victoria Street, Holmes Street, Ventry Street, Ventry Lane, Downshire Place, Harmony Street and approximately 50 metres of Donegall Pass and Botanic Avenue at Shaftesbury Square junction.

Bids for the contract will be evaluated 75 per cent on quality and 25 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 3pm on 19 June.





