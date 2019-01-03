Competition: Bedfordshire Pilgrims Housing Association framework

Teams chosen for the five-year agreement will have the opportunity to work with the organisation on plans to deliver 3,000 new affordable homes within the Cambridge-to-Oxford corridor along with additional private units.

The framework will run from 2019 to 2024 and is divided into three lots covering affordable rent and shared ownership housing schemes, retirement community projects, and private developments which will be led by BHPA’s subsidiary Bushmead Homes.

In its brief, BPHA says it is ‘seeking to establish an architectural services framework to assist in the delivery of circa 3,000 new affordable homes during the duration of the contract throughout the Cambridge-to-Oxford corridor. In addition, BPHA is planning to deliver new homes for private sale through its subsidiary, Bushmead Homes.

‘Appointed architects will be required to provide design services for new build, fit-out, refurbishment and demolition projects up to and including RIBA Stage Three.’

Founded in 1990, BHPA owns around 18,000 homes across the Home Counties between Oxford and Cambridge and delivers around 500 new residential units every year.

The latest framework will enable it to meet its target of 3,000 new affordable homes over the five-year period. Schemes may vary in size from 10 to 200 units and could focus on both greenfield and brownfield plots.

Upcoming schemes include a 43-unit affordable rent project in Bedford; a £2.5 million shared ownership development at Loves Farm, St Neots; a £13 million retirement home in Hauxton, Cambridgeshire;

Around 100 private sale units will also be delivered each year through Bushmead Homes. Bids for places on the framework will be evaluated 50 per cent on quality and 50 per cent on combined technical score.

The search for architects comes a year after an all-women team, VeloCity, won an international contest for ideas to boost sustainable development within the Cambridge-to-Oxford growth corridor.

The deadline for applications is 4pm, 31 January.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Bedfordshire Pilgrims Housing Association

Bedford Heights,

Manton Lane

Bedford

MK41 7BJ

Email: ian.alnwick@bpha.org.uk