Competition: Battle housing, East Sussex

Rother District Council is seeking a design team for a £58 million housing scheme on the edge of Battle, East Sussex
The team selected for the estimated £58,000 contract will complete a reserved-matters planning application for a range of new homes on a topographically challenging site known as Blackfriars, which has been earmarked for new housing since the late 1960s.
The project will create an access road and a mix of one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom and four-bedroom homes with 35 per cent designated as affordable. An illustrative masterplan has already been created by Clague Architects.
Battle is a historic town popular with tourists and commuters, located in the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. It is the site of the Battle of Hastings and famous for the partially ruined Battle Abbey.
The latest project will deliver new homes on a sloping 16-hectare site which is thought to have around seven hectares of land suitable for development. The area is earmarked for delivering 220 homes in the local plan.
Applicants must hold professional indemnity insurance of £10 million. Bids will be evaluated 60 per cent on quality and 40 per cent on price. The deadline for applications is 18 March.
How to apply
View the contract notice for more information
Contact details
Tracy Isted
Wealden District Council
London Road
Bexhill on Sea
East Sussex
TN39 3JX
Tel: 01323 443351
Email: tracy.isted@wealden.gov.uk
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.