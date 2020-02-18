Competition: Battle housing, East Sussex

Rother District Council is seeking a design team for a £58 million housing scheme on the edge of Battle, East Sussex

The team selected for the estimated £58,000 contract will complete a reserved-matters planning application for a range of new homes on a topographically challenging site known as Blackfriars, which has been earmarked for new housing since the late 1960s.

The project will create an access road and a mix of one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom and four-bedroom homes with 35 per cent designated as affordable. An illustrative masterplan has already been created by Clague Architects.

Battle is a historic town popular with tourists and commuters, located in the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. It is the site of the Battle of Hastings and famous for the partially ruined Battle Abbey.

The latest project will deliver new homes on a sloping 16-hectare site which is thought to have around seven hectares of land suitable for development. The area is earmarked for delivering 220 homes in the local plan.

Applicants must hold professional indemnity insurance of £10 million. Bids will be evaluated 60 per cent on quality and 40 per cent on price. The deadline for applications is 18 March.

Contact details

Tracy Isted

Wealden District Council

London Road

Bexhill on Sea

East Sussex

TN39 3JX

Tel: 01323 443351

Email: tracy.isted@wealden.gov.uk