Competition: Bath Council framework

Teams selected for the agreement will have the opportunity to work on a range of projects within the historic city which was founded by the Romans as a spa and is now recognised as a UNESCO world heritage site. Schemes are expected to range in value from £50,000 to £5 million.

The Architectural Design Services Framework (ADSF) is divided into two lots covering historic conservation architecture and general architecture respectively. Each lot will have four suppliers and is expected to be worth between around £1.5 million and £6 million in fees over the four-year duration of the framework.

According to the brief: ‘Bath and North East Somerset Council has identified a need to re-procure an ADSF with the expiry of its current framework in spring 2017. This will be in accordance with the Public Contract Regulations, 2015.

‘The next generation of ADSF is proposed to complement the council’s other design services frameworks that will be procured during 2019. These frameworks aspire to delivery very good design that is not expensive. In addition, specific consideration will be given to the differences between designing projects to safeguard the historic built environment within the Bath World Heritage Site and general architecture.’

Formerly the site of a natural hot spring, Bath was transformed into a spa city by the Romans in AD 60. The settlement, next to the River Avon, later became a major recreational and healing centre.

The city’s well-preserved Georgian streetscape and buildings – including the landmark Royal Crescent, Circus, Pump Room and Assembly Rooms – saw the area recognised as a UNESCO world heritage site in 1987.

Last year, Grimshaw was appointed to design an 18,000-capacity stadium for Bath Rugby, while in 2017 Penoyre & Prasad won planning approval for a £30 million development in the heart of Bath despite concerns from heritage bodies over its impact on the World Heritage Site. Other major schemes in the city include the competition-winning £2.5 million Bath Quays Bridge by Marc Mimram.

The new framework will replace the council’s ADSF which expired in 2017. It comes despite an earlier version of the new ADSF – also intended to replace the same expired framework – being tendered last year.

Running from 2019 to 2023, the agreement will cover a range of projects including schools extensions, internal refurbishments, the redevelopment of existing buildings, masterplanning, office interior design, extensions, new builds and architectural works arising from civils requirements.

Bids will be evaluated 70 per cent on quality and 30 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 12noon on 30 October.

Emma Petch

Bath and North East Somerset Council

Guildhall

High Street

Bath

BA1 5AW

Tel: +44 1225477259

Email: procurement@bathnes.gov.uk