Competition: Barnsley Business and Innovation Centre

Barnsley Business & Innovation Centre (BBIC) is seeking a design team for a new £1.5 million addition to its workspace campus in Wilthorpe, South Yorkshire

The project management and design team selected for the estimated £100,000 contract will review existing RIBA Stage 2 plans and develop up to completion a fourth phase of development at the business park located on the northern fringes of Barnsley.

The scheme, planned to complete in 2021, will create a new two-storey 1,217m² structure featuring 14 offices and four light industrial workshop units. New car parking, cycle parking and landscaping will also be delivered.

According to the brief: ‘The demand for high-quality office and commercial space is growing within Barnsley and this is reflected in the current high levels of occupancy at the two BBIC sites, Wilthorpe and Cudworth.

‘It is important that Barnsley has a diverse portfolio of office and commercial space to ensure that its ambitious growth aspirations are achieved, and to ensure suitable accommodation for new businesses moving into the local area and provide adequate space to retain expanding businesses.’

BBIC was founded as a non-profit organisation in 1987 and today provides around 6,596m² of flexible office and light industrial workspaces on two sites located in the outskirts of Barnsley.

The latest project will deliver a fourth phase of development on BBIC’s Wilthorpe site. The project has already been developed to RIBA Stage 2 and the winning team will be expected to review existing plans before delivering the project.

Bids will be evaluated 60 per cent on quality and 40 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 12noon on 4 June.



How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Jenny Lockwood

Barnsley Business & Innovation Centre

Westgate Plaza One

Westgate

Barnsley

S70 2DR

Email: JennyLockwood@barnsley.gov.uk