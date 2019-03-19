Competition: Barking & Dagenham Council framework

Teams selected for the ‘dynamic purchasing system’ framework may be called on to work with the council’s regeneration company, BeFirst, to deliver a programme of 50,000 new affordable homes over the next 20 years.

The agreement will run until 2030 and is divided into two lots covering low-value projects (£2 million to £20 million), and high-value projects (above £20 million). Up to six teams will be appointed to each lot and services will cover all RIBA stages from feasibility and masterplanning through to completion.

Barking remains one of London’s poorest and most poorly skilled areas but also has the capital’s highest population growth. In the past 10 years, architects including AHMM, Rick Mather, Foster Wilson and muf have completed a number of town-centre regeneration schemes in the borough, providing amenities such as a library, town square and arboretum, skills academy and leisure centre.

The nearby 140ha site of the former Barking Power Station has been the focus of an ongoing regeneration, masterplanned by Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands and known as Barking Riverside. Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects and Pollard Thomas Edwards completed a £4 million overhaul of an 1870s granary building in Barking eight years ago.

One year ago, White Arkitekter and a consortium led by HTA Design won a contest to design the next phases of the ongoing redevelopment of Barking’s 1960s Gascoigne East estate (winning scheme pictured).

BeFirst was launched in 2017 to spearhead the development of new housing and employment space on 400ha of land earmarked for development across the borough. Last summer the organisation announced a contractors framework worth £1 billion over four years.

Projects backed by the local authority-owned regeneration company include a £130 million pair of skyscrapers by Carey Jones Chapman Tolcher in Barking town centre.

The latest BeFirst framework uses a dynamic purchasing system, which allows the client to create a list of potential practices from which architects are selected for jobs as they arise. As a result there are no project-specific or fee rates questions required during the application process.

Interested teams may register for the dynamic purchasing system at any time before the framework closes 11 years from now and should be notified of the outcome within 10 days of their application being received. This means the deadline for applications is 9am, 4 March 2030.

View the contract notice for more information

Andrew Price

Be First

9th Floor Maritime House

1 Linton Road

Barking

IG11 8HG

Tel: +44 2082775241

Email: andrew.price@befirst.london