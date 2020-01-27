Competition: Banja Luka multifunctional hall

An open international contest is being held for a new 35,000m 2 multifunctional hall and congress centre in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina

The free-to-enter anonymous competition invites architects to draw up proposals for a landmark new complex for concerts, theatre performances and conferences on the prominent site of a former military barracks between Mladen Stojanovic Park, Olimpic Winners Street and the Boulevard of Serbian army.

The project is part of wider plans to boost tourism and transform the historic capital of the densely-forested Bosanska Krajina region into a major new cultural and economic hub for the country which was founded in 1992 following the dissolution of Yugoslavia. Proposals will be expected to enhance the building’s immediate surroundings and create a new ‘dynamic, development-oriented, inclusive and sustainable’ environment.

According to the brief: ‘Banja Luka already has dozens of cultural institutions and organizations, an increasingly vibrant cultural scene, a developed and even more demanding audience for cultural events. Such an environment also requires new, adequate facilities for concerts, theatre pays, operas, exhibitions, events of various kinds, therefore, a new and larger concert hall and theatre hall. The existing capacities of the Banski Dvor or the city theatres, as the epicentre of an indoor cultural events, have long been insufficient.

Also, for economic development, as well as for the development of congress and conference tourism, and various manifestations, fairs, ceremonies, celebrations, commemorations of significant events and persons, promotions and similar events, there has long been a need for adequate facilities in the City, where a large number of participants would be able to hold plenary sessions or work in workshops/panels at the same time. Therefore, there is a need for a congress/conference centre with the associated facilities.

Banja Luka is a historic city of around 185,000 inhabitants located on either bank of the River Vrbas in the Banja Luka valley. The settlement – located between the major cities of Belgrade in Serbia, Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Zagreb in Croatia – currently lacks the cultural and economic facilities needed to match the expectations of its growing population.

The new building will be expected to host opera, ballet and theatre performances and feature administrative, cultural, commercial, and catering spaces along with a media centre. It will be constructed on a large undeveloped site north east of the city centre and next door to the city stadium and a shopping centre.

Proposals must include a 1,500-seat multifunctional hall, a 200-capacity concert space, a 700-seat theatre, and an exhibition hall for permanent and visiting shows. A press centre, administrative complex, car parking, restaurants and coffee shops will also be required.

Applications may be in English or the official languages of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Submissions may include a written document of 1,000 words with images, two exhibition posters, graphical attachments, and a 3D animation.

Entries will be judged on their spatial qualities and the quality of connections between proposed spaces, their compliance with site restrictions, their ability to improve the surrounding location and identity, and their ability to integrate new sustainable technologies. Judges include the architect Igor Radojičić and engineer Miomir Mijić.

The winner, to be announced on 15 May, will receive €30,000 and see their scheme further developed with a view to constructing the project. A third prize of €15,000 and of €7,500 will also be awarded.

The deadline for applications is 15 April.



How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Maja Smiljanić

Department of Spatial Planning

City of Banja Luka

Tel: +387 51 244 444 (extension 654)

Email: maja.smiljanic@banjaluka.rs.ba