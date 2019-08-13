Competition: Aston University Business School

Aston University is seeking an architect for a new £45 million Business School, Languages and Social Sciences building

The team selected for the estimated £800,000 contract will draw up plans for a landmark new flexible and collaborative facility at the heart of the university’s 24ha Gosta Green campus in the centre of Birmingham.

The 13,861m² project, planned to complete in 2023, is part of an emerging regeneration masterplan for the prestigious university. The new facility will feature teaching and office spaces including interactive areas, a retail pop-up zone, a computer laboratory and mock court room.

The brief states: ‘Over the next six to eight years Aston University is embarking on its most radical estates strategy for over 10 years with a capital programme that includes major building works, refurbishments, building demolition and department and school relocations. The anticipated budget for this programme of works is expected to be between £200 million and £240 million and it will significantly change the university campus.

‘The first major step in the capital programme is to design and construct a new iconic Business School, Languages and Social Sciences building on the campus, which will provide teaching and office accommodation. In order to facilitate the multi-faceted operations required for such a large complex building Aston University is seeking a suitably experienced architect and lead consultant to successfully manage the design for this project and lead and co-ordinate the design team through RIBA Stages 1 to 7.’

Founded as Birmingham Municipal Technical School in 1895, Aston University achieved university status in 1966. Today the university occupies a large city-centre campus focused on a 1955 brick complex by Ashley and Newman.

The latest project will create a new Business School, Languages and Social Sciences building featuring flexible and collaborative teaching and learning spaces. Local practice Node has been commissioned to draw up a masterplan for the campus which has been earmarked for up to £240 million worth of investment in the coming years.

Bids will be evaluated 40 per cent on interview, 30 per cent on quality and 30 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is noon on 12 September.

Contact details

Tony Weston

Aston University

Aston Triangle

Birmingham

B4 7ET

Tel: +44 1212043000

Email: