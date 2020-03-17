Competition: Argyll Street, Lochgilphead

Argyll and Bute Council is seeking architects for a £1.6 million programme of conservation upgrades along Argyll Street in Lochgilphead

The council is launching a framework for conservation-accredited architects to work on the renovation of a series of historic buildings on the town’s main thoroughfare.

The project is part of the wider Lochgilphead Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme (CARS) and will focus on priority improvements to 1 Argyll Street, 2-4 Argyll Street and the former post office in Colchester Square. The programme will also offer small grants to allow local landlords to deliver improvements and restoration work to local shopfronts and timber windows, doors and communal areas of historic tenement blocks.

In its brief, the council says: ‘The Lochgilphead CARS Scheme is an exciting project which seeks to revitalise key buildings within specific sections of Lochgilphead by offering grants to property owners to assist with the cost of making structural and external repairs to their historic buildings and shopfronts. Lochgilphead CARS includes funding for three priority buildings and a small grant scheme that will include tenement repairs and shopfront improvements.

‘Due to the extent of necessary works, in most cases, the clients are likely to find the project daunting and expensive. A framework agreement should therefore prove helpful to the clients as they would have the option of using the consultant on the framework, rather than having to source their own architect and go through their own quality screening process.’

Lochgilphead is a small town on the banks of Loch Gilp with around 2,300 inhabitants. It serves as the administrative centre of Argyll and Bute. The town was created in 1970 following the completion of a road between nearby Inveraray and Campbeltown and became an important transit hub following the creation of the Crinan canal in 1801.

Applicants should have an annual average income of at least £48,000 and must hold £10 million of employers’ liability insurance, £5 million of public liability insurance, and £5 million of professional indemnity insurance.

Bids will be evaluated 60 per cent on quality and 40 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 2 April.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Sophie Paice

Argyll and Bute Council

Kilmory

Lochgilphead

PA31 8RT

Email: sophie.paice@argyll-bute.gov.uk

Tel: +44 1546604194