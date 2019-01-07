Competition: Architecture Fringe 2019

The free-to-enter programme – now in its third year – invites applications from architects, artists, designers and other disciplines for innovative contributions responding to the theme ‘In Real Life’.

Submissions may take the form of exhibitions, performances, discussions, screenings, installations, writing, lectures, walks, music or temporary structures but must secure their own funding. The independent festival will be held across Scotland from 7 to 23 June.

Architecture Fringe co-founder and co-producer Andy Summers said: ‘This year’s provocation of In Real Life is an invitation to explore the extraordinary here and now that shapes our individual experiences and collective storytelling. The complexity of daily life – the everyday – is often overlooked in favour of soundbites, stereotypes and simplistic representations. This complexity and the contradictions inherent within it has a direct influence on how our landscapes, towns, and cities look, function and change.

‘In Real Life seeks to acknowledge the multiple, diverse and often conflicting daily realities that exist online and offline within our shared built environment. Some of these realities are isolated, some co-exist and many intersect. The 2019 Architecture Fringe open programme is an opportunity to imagine a more generous, inclusive and inspirational architectural culture where the everyday informs and re-energises architecture’s role in creating better places and spaces, IRL [in real life].’

Architecture Fringe was founded three years ago as a platform to explore architecture and its impact by a volunteer collective of architects, photographers, engineers, landscape architects, visual artists, curators and musicians.

Last year’s event featured more than 70 projects by 340 contributors across 56 venues. Highlights included a site-specific installation dubbed The Messenger (pictured) by artist Hilary Jack, and Salon des Refuses of unbuilt architectural designs.

Commenting on the open call, artist and designer Adam Nathaniel Furman said: ‘The IRL provocation for the Architecture Fringe 2019 is an incredibly timely invitation to explore the messy, conflicted, complex and brilliantly diverse reality of our contemporary cityscapes, in contrast to the limited and sanitised, “curated”, “selected”, and “crafted” narratives and imagery usually presented by the profession.’

Applications should include a signed memorandum of understanding, team details and a 150-word project description.

The deadline for applications is midday, 8 April.

How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information

Contact details

Email: hello@architecturefringe.com