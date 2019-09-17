Competition: ANZ Stadium public realm, Sydney

Sydney Olympic Park Authority has launched an international contest to rethink the area surrounding the landmark ANZ Stadium

Urban designers, landscape architects and architects are invited to submit concepts for the public realm around the 83,500-capacity venue, which was the main stadium for the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

The project aims to revitalise the district encircling the Populous-designed arena, which recently survived a contentious demolition bid. The overall winner will receive A$100,000 (£55,000) and be invited to carry out the detailed design of the new Stadia Precinct. A further A$100,000 will be shared between the shortlisted participants.

In its brief, the park authority says: ‘Sydney Olympic Park has hosted the world’s biggest events over the past two decades, with exceptional moments of triumph and delight. The park is now entering a new stage of its evolution into a vibrant place to live, work, learn and play – a place for everyone.’

The stadium was originally constructed to host the city’s Olympic Games almost two decades ago. The structure was later reconfigured to host a range of sports including rugby, football, and cricket.

Last year the New South Wales Government abandoned controversial plans to demolish and replace the arena and instead announced it would carry out an A$800 million refurbishment. The project aims to create a new people-focused ‘green heart’ for the Sydney Olympic Park and to celebrate the ‘Olympic spirit’.

An overall winner will be announced in February 2020. The deadline for applications is 2pm local time on 8 October.

How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information

Contact details

Email: stadia@citylab.com.au