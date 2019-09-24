Competition: Anise Workshop, London

Anise Gallery has launched an open contest to design a temporary £25,000-to-£50,000 incubator space on Malham Road in Forest Hill, south-east London

The competition invites emerging practices to propose a ‘creative mini-hub’ which could occupy a disused light industrial unit (pictured) for two years, providing start-up space for architects and other creative companies.

The meanwhile use project is intended to activate the Malham Road industrial estate unit in advance of a later planning application which will allow a more permanent conversion. Proposals must include a communal exhibition and events space.

In its brief, the gallery says: ‘We are looking to establish a new creative mini-hub targeting architecture and related companies who are in their start-up or early years. Although temporary, ahead of hopeful planning permission to develop the space along these lines on a more extensive level, we anticipate the redesign to be in place for up to two years and are looking forward to working with the successful team to create a nomadic, exciting and contemporary twist on the industrial estate.

‘The current development envelope includes a [280m²] single-storey warehouse and a [185m²] outdoor yard area. It is situated within the industrial estate in Forest Hill. Adjacent to the warehouse space is the chapel building, which the owners hope to gain residential permission on and is not part of the development brief.’

Anise Gallery is a contemporary art gallery focusing on mid-career artists. It is located in Shad Thames, Bermondsey, and opened in 2012. The gallery and the architectural visualisation company AVR London purchased 27-33 Malham Road in October 2016.

The plot includes a 1970s industrial unit which is the subject of the competition and a late 19th-century chapel, which is expected to be converted into apartments. Proposals must feature offices, a flexible exhibition space, and an external element which ‘makes a statement.’

Stage one applications should include a portfolio, team details, a short written description of the project and up to two A3-sized digital presentations. Shortlisted teams, due to be announced in November, will receive £500 each to further develop their proposals ahead of a submission deadline in January.

Judges will include Piers Gough of CZWG Architects, Jerry Tate from Tate Harmer, artist Ben Johnson; Maria Smith of Interrobang; and Steve Webb of Webb Yates. Submissions will be judged on their creative use of the space, prior experience, innovative use of materials, and simplicity.

A winner will be announced early next year and the hub is due to complete in the summer or autumn. The deadline for applications is 15 November.



How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information

Contact details

Anise Workshop

The Old Chapel

27-33 Malham Road

London

SE23 1AH

Email: Workshop@anisegallery.co.uk