Competition: Andover town centre

The team chosen for the estimated £75,000-to-£85,000 contract will draw up a strategic development framework focussing on several sites including a former magistrates court and the outdated Chantry Shopping Centre which was recently purchased by the local authority for £7.2 million.

The project will create a series of ‘attractive, vibrant and prosperous places’ featuring a mix of new retail, office, food and drink, leisure and residential uses within the centre of the growing Hampshire settlement which was last significantly redeveloped in the 1960s.

According to the brief: ‘The council is seeking to appoint an appropriately qualified contractor to prepare a masterplan for Andover town centre. It will look at key sites and how they can interlink in order to help deliver a successful and vibrant centre that meets the needs of its communities now and into the future.

‘We are inviting tenders from contractors who can engage and communicate with the community and stakeholders, to develop their aspirations and turn them into a deliverable masterplan, which represents a key project for the council having purchased a significant land holding in the town centre.’

Located around 105 km west of central London, Andover is a historic market town which expanded rapidly in the latter half of the twentieth century to house overspill population from the capital.

The latest project aims to ‘future-proof’ the town centre by creating new accessible places to live, shop, work and spend leisure time. Upgrades to Andover’s public realm will also be delivered.

The winning team will be expected to engage with the public and stakeholders before drawing up a masterplan to improve connections between the high street, shopping centre and a proposed new cultural quarter; boost vitality within the area and bring sites forward for development.

Bidders will require professional indemnity insurance of at least £5million, public liability insurance of £10million, and employer’s liability insurance worth £5milion. Applications will be evaluated 30 per cent on cost.

The deadline for applications is 12noon on 24 May.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Dave Owers

Test Valley Borough Council

Beech Hurst

Weyhill Road

Andover

SP10 3AJ

Tel: +44 01264368000

Email: dowers@testvalley.gov.uk