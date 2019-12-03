Competition: Almetyevsk Reservoir park, Russia

An open international contest has been launched to masterplan a new 1,700-hectare public space next to a reservoir on the fringes of Almetyevsk in Russia

Open to teams of architects, landscape architects, urban planners, and economists – the two-stage competition seeks proposals to transform a large area of disused land next to the artificial lake into a new park for residents of the rapidly growing city located in the oil-rich Republic of Tatarstan.

The contest is organised by the Moscow-based Agency for Strategic Development CENTER on behalf of the Administration of the City of Almetyevsk and Russia’s fifth largest oil company, Tatneft, which is headquartered in the settlement. Three shortlisted teams will receive around £30,000 each to draw up concepts and the overall winner will take home approximately £48,000.

Natalia Fishman-Bekmambetova, assistant to the President of the Republic of Tatarstan, said: ‘What we have just conceived in Almetyevsk is a very serious initiative and, importantly, it has the backing of one of the largest companies in the republic, PJSC Tatneft. To understand the scale of what is happening, we are not talking about the improvement of yet another square or park, we are talking about the integrated development of more than 1,700 hectares, of which 270 hectares are parts of [an existing] forest area.

‘An international competition is an opportunity to attract the best minds to the development of the territory. I look forward to something very interesting and large-scale not only for Tatarstan, but also for urban development throughout Russia, because approaches to design are changing before our very eyes. We are now talking about comprehensive planning of the future of our cities which is completely new for the post-Soviet space.’

Sergei Georgievskii, chief executive of the Agency for Strategic Development CENTER, said: ‘Almetyevsk is developing, growing, and, of course, it needs new facilities for recreation, public spaces and opportunities for both the citizens themselves and for tourists.

‘Today, there is a need for such a unique natural complex and land area adjacent to the city to be redeveloped. It’s time to determine the strategy of the future. And the most effective tool to achieve this goal is to hold an international professional competition, which will enable us to get several completely different concepts for transforming the landmark territory for the city and the whole Republic.’

Almetyevsk is a rapidly growing city at the centre of Russia’s oil industry. Founded in 1953, the settlement is the starting point for the 4,000km-long Druzhba pipeline which facilitates fuel exports from Russia to Ukraine, Belarus, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Germany.

The competition focuses on creating a ‘landmark public space’ on a 1,700-hectare site bordering a reservoir on the northern fringes of Almetyevsk. Judges include Tatneft general director Nail Maganov; Guy Eames, founder of Russia’s Green Building Council; and Elena Korotkova, head of the centre for urban economics at Strelka KB in Moscow.

The overall winner, to be announced in April 2020, will receive around £48,000 while a second prize of approximately £24,000 and third prize of approximately £12,000 will also be awarded. The deadline for applications is 21 January.

How to apply

View the competition website for more information

Contact details

Email: info@almetyevsk.tatar

Tel: +7 (495) 123 45 53