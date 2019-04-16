Competition: Al Forsan Amphitheatre stage, Expo 2020 Dubai

A contest has been launched to design an innovative stage for the Al Forsan Amphitheatre at Expo 2020 Dubai

Organised by Italy’s General Commissioner’s Office and Invitalia – the competition invites architects and designers to compete to design an iconic stage for the venue which could host up to 80 performers at a time during the six month-long festival.

The contest comes half a year after celebrated stage designer Es Devlin was selected to create the UK’s showcase pavilion at the next world expo in Dubai in 2020. Located a short distance from Italy’s national pavilion, the Al Forsan Amphitheatre will have space for around 4,000 standing and 2,500 seated spectators.

Dubai is the most populous city in the UAE and will be the first city within the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia region to host a world expo.

HOK and Arup were selected five years ago to masterplan the £4.75 billion exhibition, which will be located next to Dubai World Trade Centre’s 440ha Jebel Ali development.

Foster + Partners, BIG and Grimshaw Architects were chosen to deliver three permanent centrepiece pavilions focusing on mobility, opportunity and sustainability respectively, following a series of competitions in 2016.

The Al Forsan Amphitheatre will be located in the ‘sustainability and opportunity’ districts of Expo 2020 Dubai and a short distance from the national pavilions of Italy, India, Germany, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The six-month-long event is expected to attract 25 million visitors and will run from October 2020 to April 2021.

The deadline for applications is 12noon on 6 May.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information