Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

Competition: Active Learning Trust

8 June, 2020 By Merlin Fulcher

Full screen
Chantry Academy, Ipswich
  • Comment

The Active Learning Trust is seeking a design team to deliver a range of schools upgrades over the next four years

The team selected for the role – estimated to be worth between £900,000 and £1 million in fees – will design and deliver various projects across the trust’s educational portfolio which comprises 21 schools in Cambridgeshire and Suffolk.

The agreement will cover projects of different scales and the winning team will be expected to carry out feasibility, design, specification and project management of the trust’s long-term rolling programme of capital works. A stock condition study of all the school campuses – which includes secondary, primary and special needs facilities – will also be required.

According to the brief: ‘The Active Learning Trust is a multi-academy trust of twenty-one schools, based in Cambridgeshire and Suffolk. Of the twenty-one schools, four are secondary and fifteen primary and two special with one special on the same site as a secondary, three were built in the last 5 years.

‘The trust, is seeking to enter into a four-year contract agreement with a single consultancy for the provision of long-term multi-disciplinary consultancy services, in connection with planned and refurbishment works to twenty-one schools as part of a rolling annual programme of capital works. In addition the Trust is looking to undertake a new stock condition survey of the 21 schools to inform its new programme of works and to undertake to provide scaled floor plans that can be used to locate the works noted from the condition survey, as a visual interpretation of the works required.’

The Active Learning Trust was set up in 2012 as an organisation focussed on improving schools through performance management and new technologies. It manages 21 secondary, primary and special schools in Cambridgeshire and Suffolk including the Chantry Academy (pictured) in Ipswich.

The team selected for the appointment will be expected to feature an architect, building surveyor, principle designer, clerk of works, building services engineer, project manager, cost consultant, and structural engineer. The four-year agreement may be extended by a further year.

Bids for the contract will be evaluated 60 per cent on quality and 40 per cent on cost. Applicants must hold a turnover of at least £500,000, and have public liability insurance worth £5 million, employers’ liability insurance of £10 million, and professional indemnity insurance cover of £5 million.

The deadline for application is midday,1 July.

 

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Joy Robinson
The Active Learning Trust
Isle of Ely Primary School
School Road
Ely
Cambridgeshire
CB6 2FG

Email: Joy.Robinson@activelearningtrust.org

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Discover architecture career opportunities. Search and apply online for your dream job.
Find out more