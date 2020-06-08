Competition: Active Learning Trust

The Active Learning Trust is seeking a design team to deliver a range of schools upgrades over the next four years

The team selected for the role – estimated to be worth between £900,000 and £1 million in fees – will design and deliver various projects across the trust’s educational portfolio which comprises 21 schools in Cambridgeshire and Suffolk.

The agreement will cover projects of different scales and the winning team will be expected to carry out feasibility, design, specification and project management of the trust’s long-term rolling programme of capital works. A stock condition study of all the school campuses – which includes secondary, primary and special needs facilities – will also be required.

According to the brief: ‘The Active Learning Trust is a multi-academy trust of twenty-one schools, based in Cambridgeshire and Suffolk. Of the twenty-one schools, four are secondary and fifteen primary and two special with one special on the same site as a secondary, three were built in the last 5 years.

‘The trust, is seeking to enter into a four-year contract agreement with a single consultancy for the provision of long-term multi-disciplinary consultancy services, in connection with planned and refurbishment works to twenty-one schools as part of a rolling annual programme of capital works. In addition the Trust is looking to undertake a new stock condition survey of the 21 schools to inform its new programme of works and to undertake to provide scaled floor plans that can be used to locate the works noted from the condition survey, as a visual interpretation of the works required.’

The Active Learning Trust was set up in 2012 as an organisation focussed on improving schools through performance management and new technologies. It manages 21 secondary, primary and special schools in Cambridgeshire and Suffolk including the Chantry Academy (pictured) in Ipswich.

The team selected for the appointment will be expected to feature an architect, building surveyor, principle designer, clerk of works, building services engineer, project manager, cost consultant, and structural engineer. The four-year agreement may be extended by a further year.

Bids for the contract will be evaluated 60 per cent on quality and 40 per cent on cost. Applicants must hold a turnover of at least £500,000, and have public liability insurance worth £5 million, employers’ liability insurance of £10 million, and professional indemnity insurance cover of £5 million.

The deadline for application is midday,1 July.

Contact details

Joy Robinson

The Active Learning Trust

Isle of Ely Primary School

School Road

Ely

Cambridgeshire

CB6 2FG

Email: