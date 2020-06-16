Competition: Aberystwyth University Old College

The team selected for the estimated £100,000 contract will carry out design services for additional parts of the scheme outside the original brief – including the 700m² renovation of two neighbouring Grade II-listed Georgian villas, a 1,500m² new build extension over six floors, and a car park.

The project, planned to complete in 2023, will transform the George Jones-designed seafront landmark into a new teaching and learning centre featuring exhibition spaces and creative business units for start -ups alongside a 4* hotel with 31 bedrooms and conference, concert and meeting facilities. London’s Lawray Architects was chosen to work on the project’s initial stages two years ago.

According to the brief: ‘The Old College project is a £25m renovation and redevelopment of the Aberystwyth University Old College. Lawray Architects, appointed in January 2018, lead a team including Austin-Smith:Lord, Hoare Lee and Mann Williams, who have developed the plans to RIBA 3 and obtained planning permission in August 2019.

‘This team are currently working on RIBA 4 designs to achieve listed building consent and proceed to tender for a main contractor in Autumn 2020. Additional works and associated design team costs (principally the inclusion of the Georgian villas and the new extension and car park facilities) now require an additional tender process for elements of the project in support of Lawray as design team leader/ lead architects of the Old College project.’

Aberystwyth is an ancient coastal city and a major centre of education, culture and tourism in west Wales. Founded in in 1872 – Aberystwyth University is today home to more than 8,000 students and host a range of departments specialising in arts, humanities and sciences including an Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences.

The latest project will restore and convert the Grade I-listed Old College complex which occupies a prominent waterfront site close to the ruins of Aberystwyth Castle. The building was home to the university for close to 100 years before the creation of the suburban Penglais campus in the 1960s.

The latest contract involves various elements of the regeneration project which were not included in the original brief for the commission awarded to Lawray Architects two years ago. Bids will be evaluated 80 per cent on quality and 20 per cent on cost.

The deadline for applications is 2pm on 13 July.

