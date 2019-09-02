Competition: Aberdeen food hub

An architect-led team is being sought to design an £8.5 million food hub project on the outskirts of Aberdeen

The team will design an incubator space for 12 emerging businesses on a large undeveloped site in Sunnybrae close to Aberdeen Airport. Offices, kitchens and a flexible demonstrator space will also be included.

The 2,787m² Food Hub for Innovation project aims to boost the local food and drink industry and provide new opportunities for collaboration between business and academia. It is part of a wider £21 million investment programme to enhance these industries across Scotland’s entire North East region.

The competition brief says the project is intended to ‘accelerate growth and build on the strengths of the food industry cluster in the North East of Scotland. The food hub falls within a £21 million investment project which has been developed by Opportunity North East, Scottish Enterprise, SRUC, the University of Aberdeen, Robert Gordon University and industry, led by the ONE Food, Drink and Agriculture Board.’

Aberdeen is the third most populous city in Scotland with more than 228,000 residents. Although traditionally a fishing and textiles settlement, Aberdeen’s main industry now centres around servicing Scotland’s offshore oil fields.

Around 25 per cent of all Scottish fishermen are based in Aberdeenshire and around 50 per cent of all the country’s catches are landed in the North East region. The latest project aims to encourage the growth of new food and drink enterprises within the city.

The new building will feature 12 incubator spaces, a collaborative café, two kitchens, meeting rooms, a demonstrator area, and a loading bay. Bids will be evaluated 80 per cent on quality and 20 per cent on cost.

Applicants must have an average annual turnover of at least £1 million and hold £10 million of employer’s liability insurance, £5 million of public liability insurance and £10 million of professional indemnity insurance.

The deadline for applications is midday, 26 September.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Food Hub (NES)

11 Queens Gardens

Aberdeen

AB15 4YD

Tel: +44 1224061100

Email: neil.freckingham@opportunitynortheast.com