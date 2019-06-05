Competition: 7-9 Bridewell Street, Walsingham

North Norfolk District Council is recruiting an architect to revamp and delipidated Grade II-listed house in Walsingham

The team selected for the £10,000-to-£25,000 contract will complete an options appraisal for 7-9 Bridewell Street which could be restored and transformed into a rental holiday home or a private dwelling to be sold on the open market.

The project will revitalize the neglected mid-18th century complex which is located within a conservation area and comprises a two-storey knapped flint house, a large barn, an office, and several other extensions and outbuildings.

According to the brief: ‘The council is seeking to creatively maximise the potential of the property, barn and various outbuildings while recognising the requirements listed buildings pose, the sensitive nature of its location within a conservation area and the need to undertake urgent repairs to stabilise the main barn.

‘The ground floor of the property has been used for storage with the first floor providing the main living area, there is scope therefore to fully redesign the layout to provide a layout that not only complements the age and nature of the building but reflects current living trends. The Council as property owner is open to creative design solutions, however a cost-effective scheme will be required to ensure any financial return from retaining and letting the property is optimised.’

Located around 40km north west of Norwich, Walsingham is a small historic village home to around 800 residents. The settlement features the remains of two monastic orders, and is a major centre for pilgrims visiting the shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham.

The current project focuses on a deteriorating home on Bridewell Street which was recently purchased by the local authority following the serving of an urgent works notice.

The scheme will fully repair the complex and then either transform it into a new holiday home to be let by the council, or a dwelling which could be sold on the open market.

Bidders must hold £1 million of professional indemnity insurance, £10 million worth of public liability insurance, and £10 million of employer’s liability insurance cover.

Applications will be evaluated 60 per cent on technical score and 40 per cent on cost.

The deadline for applications is 12noon on 12 July.



How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Debra Beckles

North Norfolk District Council

Council Offices

Holt Road

Cromer

NR27 9EN

Tel: +441263516049

Email: