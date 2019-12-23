Chris Dyson wins Harrow Arts Centre job

Chris Dyson Architects has won a competition to design an addition to the Harrow Arts Centre in west London

The practice defeated an undisclosed shortlist to win the commission which has an estimated fee value of around £170,000. A total of 14 teams replied to Harrow Council’s invitation for expressions of interest for the job.

Principal partner Chris Dyson said: ‘Our aspiration is to design a new building with its own identity, responding to a specific programme while also sensitively complementing neighbouring heritage structures. Our intention is to create clear, legible and direct relationships with all external spaces.’

Harrow Council’s economic development officer Shehzad Ahmed said: ‘This is an exciting opportunity to work with a leading London architectural practice. We look forward to delivering an important new social amenity for the borough.’

Chris Dyson Architects is working with Webb Yates Engineers, Kinnear Landscape Architects, cost consultant PTP, and wayfinding experts Studio Emmi to deliver the project.