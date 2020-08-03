British Museum framework launches

Teams selected for the 2021-to-2025 agreement will have the opportunity to work on a range of technical studies, light touch refurbishments, complex stand-alone renewals, wing refurbishments and new gallery creations, and the re-masterplanning of existing spaces within the landmark Grade I-listed Bloomsbury complex.

The framework is divided into five lots covering project management; quantity surveying; mechanical, electrical, public health and fire engineering; architecture and interior design; and structural and civil engineering. Up to £15.5 million is expected to be spent on architectural services during the framework’s four-year lifetime.

According to the brief: ‘The British Museum is looking to update and replace an expired consultancy framework for the delivery of construction and renewal/refurbishment projects, as well as strategic and technical studies which are used by the Museum in decision making on the scope, scale and investment priorities for the estate.

‘The need to re-establish a procurement route for these services has been used as an opportunity to review requirements and rationalise the former wide-ranging suite of six multi-lot frameworks into a single more streamlined framework.’

Originally founded in 1753 to document human history, art and culture – the British Museum is based inside a large Robert Smirke-designed complex which was constructed during the early to mid-nineteenth century.

The 100,000m2 museum features more than eight million items in its permanent collection, many of which were sourced during the era of the British Empire. Stanton Williams completed a new Albukhary Foundation Gallery of the Islamic World at the British Museum two years ago.

In 2017, the museum’s World Conservation and Exhibitions Centre extension by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners was shortlisted for the Stirling Prize. While in 2003 Foster + Partners’ transformation of the museum’s Great Court was also among the contenders for the prize.

The latest framework comes two years after the museum’s director, Hartwig Fischer announced plans to completely overhaul gallery spaces throughout the central London complex which boasts around 3,500 different rooms.

Bids for inclusion on the framework will be evaluated 60 per cent on quality and 40 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 2pm on 28 August.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

The British Museum

Great Russell Street

Bloomsbury

London

WC1B 3DG

Email:

Tel: +44 2073238264