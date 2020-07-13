Brick by Brick and Stephen Lawrence Trust open ‘housing for a better world’ contest

Brick by Brick has joined forces with the Stephen Lawrence Trust to launch a competition to attract a new, more diverse generation of architects [Deadline: 31 July 2020]

Open to UK-based teams with a strong ‘commitment to diversity through existing staff or planned diversifying action’, the contest seeks bold and thought-provoking ideas for new homes, which could be rolled out by the Croydon Council-owned residential development body.

The call for concepts aims to identify new housing solutions that respond to the needs, issues, cultures and concerns of local communities across the south London borough, which has a higher proportion of BAME residents than anywhere else in the capital.

The winning practice will be commissioned by Brick by Brick to deliver a scheme in its next Small Sites programme.

Chloë Phelps, head of design and commercial at Brick By Brick, said: ’Our world has changed dramatically over the past few months and, with the continued threat from coronavirus and the climate emergency, the design of our homes must be better suited to our needs.

’Times of crisis call for creative thinking and so we’re looking for really innovative ideas that can improve the quality of Brick By Brick’s homes for both their residents and wider communities. The lack of diversity within the architecture is a huge problem, so by partnering with Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust, we hope this competition can start to bring about real, positive change within the profession.’

Sonia Watson, chief executive of Stephen Lawrence Trust, said: ’Talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not. Through this fantastic competition, in partnership with Brick by Brick, we hope to shine a light on a diverse group of talented architects and the different initiatives and approaches practices are using to increase diversity in the profession. And, for the winning team, there will be a really exciting project for them to get their teeth into.

‘Recognition is growing within the built environment sector that to deliver places to live, work and play that function successfully for our diverse population, we need a workforce of designers with a variety of experiences and sensitivities. Croydon, as one of the most diverse boroughs in London, is a great place to lead the way.’

Croydon is part-way through a £520 million Growth Zone programme covering transport, schools and community infrastructure, regeneration and public realm improvements, and support for small businesses. Brick By Brick was set up in 2015 as an innovative ‘independent commercial venture’ from the council – its sole shareholder. In April, the company announced plans to ramp up infill housing with 374 homes over 24 sites.

Architects working on the second wave of Brick By Brick’s Small Sites Programme include Hayhurst & Co, Gort Scott, Sarah Wigglesworth Architects, Mary Duggan Architects, Archio, Denizen Works, RUFFarchitects, and Threefold Architects. Common Ground Architecture, Brick by Brick’s own in-house architecture practice, is also designing 181 of the proposed new units.

Pitman Tozer, Stitch Architects and Mae are among architects who worked on the arm’s length housing delivery company’s first wave of small sites, many of which are now completing. The latest competition aims to engage a new practice with a deep commitment to diversity and a range of ideas for how to deliver housing which meets the needs of Croydon residents while also responding to the new demands of our post-pandemic era.

Round one applications must include a 500-word response to the brief – covering design process, community approach, environmental response and engagement strategy – along with a 250-word practice description and CVS. Teams must hold professional indemnity insurance of at least £2 million, and applications from recently-formed practices and practices with leaders from diverse backgrounds are strongly encouraged.

Five shortlisted teams will be invited to present their housing concepts in Pecha Kucha-style online event hosted as part of the Architecture Foundation’s 100 Day Studio programme in late August.

Judges will include Colm Lacey of Brick By Brick; Chloë Phelps of Common Ground Architecture; Anisha Jogani, placemaking team leader at Croydon Council; Architecture Foundation young trustee Betty Owoo; RIBA council member Yemi Aladerun; Stephen Lawrence Trust alumni Pragga Saha; and a Croydon community group representative.

Saha said: ’London is an exciting blend of cultures, and I’m really excited that the competition will encourage real discussion on how architects can be the change-makers who create inclusivity and diversity through the vibrancy of their designs. It’s a unique opportunity to work from the inside out, bettering society through our built environment.

’I am looking forward to seeing different ideas of how the home, a central part of daily life and a fundamental space in the early stages of learning, can be reimagined to tackle consistently reoccurring issues in society today.’

The overall winner will be commissioned to work on an infill development site with capacity for around ten homes either on an existing estate or garage site. The appointment will cover design work starting in autumn and development up to planning stage in spring/summer 2021.

The applications deadline is 6pm on 31 July.

How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information

Q&A

Chloë Phelps, head of design and commercial at Brick by Brick

Why are your holding a competition to engage a new practice with a strong commitment to diversity?

As a company we’ve wanted to hold an open ideas competition for quite some time. As we have all spent more and more time at home it felt like the right time to jump in and start a conversation about how new housing can be better designed to serve our daily lives whilst meeting the needs of the planet. From the outset Brick by Brick have typically worked with smaller architecture practices with a proven track record in housing design, but we know there are many other talented yet under-represented practices out there and we wanted to do something proactive to extend our network beyond our normal reach, and to inform our future procurement practices. We believe that designing the best possible homes for everyone’s needs requires a representative design team. Croydon has a rich cultural heritage with 45 per cent of the local population from BAME backgrounds. Practices nationally have around 11 per cent BAME architect representation, so correcting this is obviously not something that we are going to solve overnight or through one competition. However, by seeking practices who have taken positive action to address this gap we can at least make a positive immediate contribution to a process of change.

What would you like to see in responses to the brief?

We’re looking for ideas big and small. It could be a subtle variation to the interiors of our homes that might have a big impact when applied to our housing programme, or it might be more focussed on a single development and engagement with a community. I’m looking for ideas grown from genuine observations or statistics with a creative but ultimately deliverable approach to overcome them. Is it too much to expect for them to be poetic?! The climate crisis, people and Croydon are at the heart of the Brick By Brick business plan and it’s really important that the competition responses address these themes as well as issues that may have come about as a result of the recent pandemic.

What sort of architects and designers are you hoping will apply?

Working with the Stephen Lawrence Trust, we want to hear from new, talented, thought provoking practices who have perhaps have experience in housing design from previous jobs, or those practices who have been creating beautiful projects under the radar. By looking into the individuals’ past experiences rather than just the practice, we anticipate this will open up the opportunity to smaller and more recently formed practices. We appreciate that competitions can be draining on practice’s resources, so we are looking for well thought out ideas, those things people have already probably thought about on the tube, on a walk or a rant over coffee. We don’t want a free design for a scheme or expensive glossy CGIs and models. We want this to be a platform for people to share their ideas and get credit for them.

Which other design opportunities are on the horizon and how will the architects/designers be procured?

Brick by Brick aims to deliver around 500 homes a year, so there are plenty of opportunities to work with us in the future. We’re always interested in hearing from new and innovative practices and this competition is not the only opportunity to make contact. Working with the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust, we will also be seeking to learn lessons we can apply to future commissioning processes to help us connect with under-represented practices. We have also pledged in our recent business plan to become a One Planet Living leader, which means taking a holistic approach to ensuring developments and communities are happy, healthy and sustainable. As part of that we will be looking into how we can engage local artists, businesses and communities in our schemes.

Are there any other similar small-scale housing projects delivered by diverse architects for diverse communities you have been impressed by?

I’ve been interested to see Bell Phillips’ work take shape at Marklake Court in Bermondsey with the Leathermarket Community Benefit Society as a genuine community-led housing development that has been realised, and looks great. I’ve also been really impressed recently by the multi-disciplinary approach that Resolve take to their projects and the energy and character that exudes from their designs and installations that is so refreshing and engaging.