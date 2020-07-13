Borough Theatre, Abergavenny

Monmouthshire County Council is recruiting a design team for a £370,000 revamp of the Borough Theatre in Abergavenny [Deadline: 3 August 2020]

The winning team will deliver an ambitious upgrade of the popular performance venue which is based inside the town’s Grade II-listed former town hall and has not been refurbished for close to 30 years.

The project, planned to complete in 2021, comes hot on the heels of a £2 million transformation of the wider 1871 civic complex into a new cultural and community hub by GWP Architects. The latest scheme will refresh the ‘tired’ theatre’s main auditorium, customer toilets and bar.

According to the brief: ‘The Borough Theatre is a long established and high-profile theatre venue. Located in an iconic Grade II-listed building it has a well-established and loyal audience and strong, skilled and committed volunteer base. The current theatre spaces are tired, and the physical layout presents limited accessibility for patrons or performers with limited mobility.

‘The works proposed in this application for the theatre will complement the works described for the wider building, providing a much demanded refurbishment of the auditorium which hasn’t been touched since 1991, the refurbishment of the customer toilets and the refurbishment of the bar – all of which will improve the customer experience and consequently increase income streams. It will also provide us with further flexibility in how we can use the theatre providing operational efficiencies and promoting better access.’

Abergavenny is a market town in Monmouthshire situated between the Black Mountains and the Brecon Beacons National Park. The settlement was originally a Roman fort and features the ruins of a Norman Castle overlooking the River Usk.

Abergavenny Town Hall was designed by Wilson and Willcox of Bath in 1871 and features an iconic clock tower which dominates the local skyline. The Early French Gothic-style building – which features a market hall, theatre and council offices – was listed in 1971.

GWP was selected to transform the former town hall into a new cultural and community hub following an open call for applicants in 2017. The £2 million redevelopment created a new library space and town clerks office, delivered a passenger lift, and upgraded an existing market hall.

The latest scheme will create a more ‘useable, comfortable, flexible and better connected’ theatre by upgrading its auditorium, bar, foyer and toilets. Around £800,000 was spent last upgrading the theatre in 1991.

Bids for the contract will be evaluated 65 per cent on quality and 35 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is midday, 3 August.

