Architects sought to co-design £58m Grenfell estate upgrade

Kensington and Chelsea Council is looking for a design team to work with residents on a £57.9 million overhaul of the estate devastated by the Grenfell fire

The west London council is seeking a refurbishment team to deliver on a government promise that the Lancaster West estate would be turned into ‘model social housing estate for the 21st century.’

The 1960s estate – which has 795 homes and is the largest estate in the borough – includes Grenfell Tower, burnt out in the fire that killed 72 people in June 2017.

In the wake of the fire, the council decided to embark on a ‘sensitive refurbishment’ of the estate and in 2018, brought in a number of architectural practices – including Adjaye Associates and Maccreanor Lavington – for an ‘Ideas Day’ workshop with residents.

The council has now gone out to tender for a multidisciplinary team to deliver the ‘once in a generation’ upgrade. Its brief emphasises that the scheme will be co-designed with residents and that bidders must read the findings from the Ideas Day.

The planned works – divided into six lots – include external refurbishment of the blocks, upgrading of the internal communal areas and works within individual flats such as new kitchens and bathrooms that meet standards agreed with residents. Top of the priority list will also be replacing district heating systems and installing new windows.

Last summer Kensington & Chelsea Council decided to boost the amount of local council funding for the scheme to £27.9 million which, when added to the amount committed to by central government, takes the overall budget up to £57.9 million.

The council’s brief says: ‘Building trust between the team and residents is of paramount importance and working arrangements will be heavily weighted to ensure residents have confidence in the team and in the construction process.’

It adds: ‘This refurbishment is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to embrace innovation to ensure all homes are modern, comfortable, and as energy-efficient as possible.

‘It also provides an opportunity for designers and contractors to be part of a pioneering legacy and set a standard from which the rest of the country will follow.’

Practices involved in the original Ideas Day included Levitt Bernstein, Penoyre & Prasad, Adjaye Associates, Cullinan Studio, Maccreanor Lavington and Murray John Architects.

Ideas Day recommendations: Solar panels on existing roofs on Clarendon Walk Ideas Day recommendations: Solar panels on existing roofs on Clarendon Walk

Their designs included proposals for green space at Treadgold and Verity Close House, with new balconies and lifts included in the design proposals for Upper and Lower Talbot Walk.

New balconies and rear gardens and a community pavilion were proposed at the courtyard of Morland House and Talbot Grove House as well as enhanced entrances and improved security.

Designs for Camelford Court showed a pedestrian street reconfigured as shared communal space and new entrances to flats, while at Upper and Lower Camelford Walk there were proposals to refurbish the buildings’ corridors.

Bids for the co-design contract will be evaluated 80 per cent on quality and 20 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is midday, 18 March.

