Built to last: 100 years of Kaldewei

The family-owned firm has expanded hugely through four generations, and now its bathrooms are found in millions of homes and hotels

A Kaldewei bath, factory-fresh, has been set up on the terrace, looking a tad out of place. A couple of Kaldewei employees arrive and heave bags of coal into it with a clatter. Before long, a blaze is burning down to a red-hot glow; a grill goes over the top and soon the smell of cooking bratwurst fills the air. It’s a bath barbecue.

Kaldewei is celebrating its centenary. It is a full 100 years since Franz Kaldewei set up a small tinware factory at Ahlen in Westphalia, the heartland of Germany’s steel-producing Ruhrgebiet. It began to specialise in bathrooms, producing its first bathtub in 1934. The family-owned firm has since expanded hugely through four generations and, under its present managing director – also Franz – it has a global reach of 90 countries, where its bathrooms are found in millions of homes and hotels. From tin-pot beginnings it has grown to rank among Germany’s leading brands.

1 5 kaldewei bathtub press line 1957 Bathtubs roll off the Kaldewei press line

Technology and design have driven this success. In terms of materials, Kaldewei focuses on steel and its own enamel glaze, which it produces in-house. It remains the only bathroom manufacturer to mix and fire enamel in its own furnaces, to a formula developed in its own laboratories.

As the bathroom market ballooned in the 1950s, further investment in plant followed. The early baths were made from sheets of steel welded together, but in 1957 Kaldewei developed its operation on an industrial scale, installing the bathroom industry’s first hydraulic press line to form baths seamlessly from a single steel sheet, boosting productivity enormously. In the following decades, Kaldewei continued to introduce new production methods. In 1972 it became Germany’s first bathroom company to install robot production lines to apply enamel, and later developed flexible steel press lines to process both bathtubs and shower trays.

The loyalty to steel, with its greater durability, has paid off. Kaldewei’s products are guaranteed for 30 years and are fully recyclable. Recognition of Kaldewei steel enamel’s sustainability credentials came with a Green Good Design Award in 2016.

Demographic and cultural changes have grown the market for bathroom products phenomenally since Kaldewei created its first bathtub in 1934; and a high-quality bathroom is among the features most highly valued by architects’ clients. In their turn, architects respond with often painstaking attention to bathrooms.

The contemporary design aesthetic continues to favour sleek lines and lack of clutter. Wall-hung appliances and furniture help create a sense of spaciousness, while shower trays are flush-fitted to eliminate obtrusive thresholds. Bathtubs are increasingly standalone and sculptural designs are de rigueur.

5 6 kaldewei enamel furnace Enamel applied, a steel bathtub is fired in a kiln

End-users’ travel and spa experiences have increased demand for upscale bathroom environments, informing designs with lifestyle aspirations, evidenced in many homes and interiors magazines.

Kaldewei has evolved in this changing market with a focused three-part portfolio of bathtubs, shower surfaces and washbasins, all manufactured in its trademark steel enamel and now numbering more than 600 bathroom solutions. The restrained portfolio demonstrates a conservative approach but one that has served it well. Managing director Franz Kaldewei says: ‘With this philosophy, we walk the tightrope between style-defining innovation and the eternal elegance of classic design.’

To develop its designs, Kaldewei has collaborated for 45 years with celebrated designers in the bathrooms field, including Ettore Sottsass, Phoenix Design, Studio Aisslinger, Arik Levy and Anke Salomon. Its bathroom solutions have garnered more than 150 design awards.

As for the next 100 years, Arndt Papenfuss, Kaldewei’s senior vice president marketing, says: ‘Our unique steel enamel material led to the success of the last 100 years and will continue to be the basis for the next 100.

5 5 kaldewei enamelling Enamel is applied to the steel bathtub on a robot production line

‘Digitalisation, such as BIM data, is creating huge opportunities. New ways of designing and producing will enable greater customisation of our products, while increasing efficiency – in the logistics field, for example – will simplify bathroom planning and installation.’

Papenfuss is unfazed by the prospect of a no-deal Brexit, saying the company is prepared for all eventualities. ‘The UK generates a significant turnover for Kaldewei,’ he says. ‘As such, the management team has considered every possible scenario and prepared for every outcome.

‘Our UK business is not only driven by construction in the UK itself; it is also a significant base for many key architects and investors in hotels and residential building worldwide. Whatever the outcome, Kaldewei will continue to actively do business in the UK and it will always be a key market for us.’

Back at the barbecue, the ashes are emptied out of the bathtub and, with a sluice of water and a wipe-over, it’s restored to a pristine finish. It has been a bit of fun, but at the same time a striking demonstration of Kaldewei’s confidence in its steel enamel.