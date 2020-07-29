Wright & Wright’s Lambeth Palace Library completes: first shots

New photographs have been released of Wright & Wright’s completed Lambeth Palace Library which is due to open in early 2021

The £23.5 million national library and archive for the Church of England at Lambeth Palace is located on the south bank of the River Thames opposite the Palace of Westminster.

Wright & Wright were originally selected for the high-profile building by the Church Commissioners for England in December 2015, ahead of big names including Zaha Hadid Architects (see AJ 08.12.15).

Sited in the garden of the Grade I-listed Palace, the 5,400 m² building will house archives, which after the Vatican consist of the most important collection of religious books, manuscripts and archives in Europe, together with the historic collections of Lambeth Palace Library – founded in 1610 and one of the earliest public libraries in the UK.

Designed to increase public accessibility to the library, the new red brick building, constructed by Knight Harwood, takes the form of an ‘occupied wall’ to Lambeth Palace Road, with four and five-storey wings, rising to a nine-storey central tower, crowned by a viewing platform, further animating the Palace’s skyline to the river and screening its garden from traffic noise and pollution.

Internally the key design move has been to elevate the historic collection – which dates from 1610 – against the potential risk of flooding. Thus the plan is organised around a double-height entrance hall containing reception and exhibition areas and a ground floor public reading room, with staff offices for up to 30 library staff on the ground and first floors, all overlooking the garden. An Upper Room above this, designed for seminars and functions, sits centrally between the two wings of four- and five-storey archives. A specialist observation studio accommodating up to eight full-time conservators, seminar and teaching rooms are also incorporated in the design.

The library layout is designed to minimise the building’s footprint on the grounds and enhance the local ecology of the gardens, accommodating a new and enlarged pond and wetland glade, designed with landscape architect Dan Pearson Studio.

The project has been awarded a BREEAM Excellent rating.

Architect’s view It has been a fantastic honour to work on this building, whose purpose resonates so powerfully with its historic site. We are indebted to clients Declan Kelly and Giles Mandelbrote for their input and guidance, as well as to all in the team. It has truly been an act of collaboration. Clare Wright, partner, Wright & Wright Architects

Client’s view We are really proud of what the team have achieved in creating a building and an environment that will not only protect and preserve our magnificent collections for the future but allow us to make them more accessible than ever before so that they can be explored and enjoyed by all. Declan Kelly, director of libraries and archives, Lambeth Palace Library

Contractor’s view It has been a pleasure to be involved in this scheme and the creation of a very special building. The quality of the design and workmanship ensures that the building interacts appropriately with both the tranquil garden setting within the Palace grounds and the prominent positioning on Lambeth Palace Road. Oliver Driscoll, director, Knight Harwood

Project data

Start on site April 2018

Practical completion July 2020

Expected opening Spring 2021

Gross internal floor area 5,400m²

Gross (internal + external) floor area 6,310m²

Form of contract or procurement route 2 Stage Traditional Contract

Construction cost £23.5 million

Architect Wright & Wright Architects

Client The Church Commissioners for England

Structural engineer Price & Myers

M&E engineer Max Fordham

Façade engineer Thornton Tomasetti

QS Fanshawe

Landscape consutant Dan Pearson Studio

Acoustics & BREEAM consultant Max Fordham

Fire safety consultant Menzies Partners

Main contractor Knight Harwood

Project manager Stuart A Johnson Consulting

CDM consultant Stroma

Planning consultant DP9