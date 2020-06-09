WilkinsonEyre completes pair of monocoque-structure link bridges in City of London

The bridges connect the differing levels of Nos. 1 and 2 New Street Square, built 15 years apart, both part of Deloitte’s central London ‘campus’

The two bridges, intended to be identifiable visual landmarks, link two client-facing areas at first floor level and two staff-only areas at seventh floor level, including the main restaurant.

The team of WilkinsonEyre with engineers Eckersley O’Callaghan came up with the design concept of a switchback ramp to take up the level change within the length of the bridges themselves, resolving accessibility requirements as simply as possible.

So each bridge has a three-way switchback ramp, combined with two flights of steps, and incorporate places to meet, work or just sit and enjoy the view.

The bridges are articulated as linked monocoque structures with stepped steel floors for greater strength and increased rigidity. Built on the ground, they were lifted into place in a single piece.

Show Fullscreen 1175 n68 pressnew Source: WilkinsonEyre

The glazing of the bridge walls is also stepped for strength, allowing the glass panels to support the lightweight roof without the need for structural mullions. The roofs are formed from carbon fibre and incorporate skylights to improve the internal environment, while polished mirror on the underside of the decks distort views of the surrounding townscape. The principal external materials of glass and stainless steel were chosen to reduce the need for maintenance.

Timber is primarily used internally, and is intended to create a calm space, with light oak floor wrapping over the terraform surface and the ramps separated by a balustrade of slats of birch plywood, each individually lit. The ceiling is made up of individual slats of timber hiding ceiling-mounted services, while in-built worktops and seating are made of sub-lit blocks of Perspex fitted between the plywood slats.

Localised heating, cooling and ventilation is provided via a series of ‘trench’ units recessed into the floor of each bridge and positioned to help offset cold down-draughts and solar gains.

Show Fullscreen 1175 n65 pressnew Source: WilkinsonEyre

Architect’s view We scratched our heads when faced with the challenge; the level change was too great to ramp over the road which suggested awkward ramps on the office floors or an unsightly platform lift, both of which would disrupt people flow, when the brief was to achieve a seamless connection. The solution came in a piece of geometry; a three-way ramp and two flights of steps; ensuring a step-free route as required. As is often the way, the concept unlocked other design aspects; the floor plate became a monocoque deck rigidised by the folds of the ramps. Similarly corrugated glass façades supported a carbon fibre roof without the need for columns. Furthermore, the ‘landscape’ of the deck became an extension of the floor plate; with places to sit and places to perch with your laptop. Giles Martin, director, WilkinsonEyre

Show Fullscreen 1175 n53 pressnew Source: WilkinsonEyre Axonometric plan

Project data

Start on site September 2018

Completion date December 2019

Gross internal floor area Lower bridge: 71m²; Upper bridge: 77m²

Form of contract or procurement route Traditional, JCT 2011

Construction cost Undisclosed

Architect WilkinsonEyre

Client Deloitte

Structural/façade engineer Eckersley O’Callaghan

M&E consultant Hoare Lea

Lighting designer GIA Equation

Façades access and maintenance consultant D2E

Accessibility consultant David Bonnett Associates

Planning consultant Avison Young

Fire engineer Aecom

Structural engineer (1 New Street Square) HPM

Structural engineer (2 New Street Square) Pell Frischmann

Project manager Avison Young

Principal designer MLM Group

Approved building inspector GSA

QS Deloitte

Main contractor Overbury

CAD software used Rhino

Overall area-weighted U-value 0.856 W/m²K (link bridges)

Design life 60 years