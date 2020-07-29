Wayfinding beacon by Charles Holland Architects unveiled at London Bridge Station

The Tooley Street Triangle is designed as ‘a welcome back to London’ and was commissioned by the London Festival of Architecture and Team London Bridge

The wayfinding beacon has three elements: a scale map of the area around London Bridge printed onto the pavement, with street names and major landmarks; a giant signpost with local directions and information; and a bench for passers-by.



Charles Holland Architects won a design competition organised by the LFA and Team London Bridge in 2018 to help people orientate themselves near London Bridge and transform a dull traffic island opposite the main entrance to the station. The Tooley Street Triangle forms part of the Borough Business Low Emission Neighbourhood supported by the Mayor of London.

Originally planned for April, when Covid-19 restrictions prevented its installation,The Tooley Street Triangle is the latest in a series of public realm improvements curated by the London Festival of Architecture and procured via open-call design competitions.

Show Fullscreen Tooleystreettriangle jimstephensonlukehayes 18 webres Source: Jim Stephenson/Luke Hayes

Architect’s view We are very pleased to have completed the installation of our designs for The Tooley Street Triangle. The beacon and the map are intended as playful and enjoyable additions to the streetscape that will improve legibility and give identity to this small but important part of the public realm. The project has involved a large number of different partners and stakeholders and we would like to thank Team London Bridge and LFA for their commitment in realising the commission. Charles Holland, principal, Charles Holland Architects

Show Fullscreen Tooleystreettriangle jimstephensonlukehayes 27 webres Source: Jim Stephenson/Luke Hayes

Client’s view The unveiling of The Tooley Street Triangle could not have come at a better time. While so many of us are looking forward to getting to know London again, we won’t be getting lost outside London Bridge station any more. I’m delighted that people are beginning to enjoy London’s buildings, streets and spaces once again, and Charles Holland Architects’ joyful and quirky installation captures London’s spirit of welcome and creativity. Tamsie Thomson, director, The London Festival of Architecture The Tooley Street Triangle is a beautiful object, a meeting point, a source of historical information and a map to explore some of our quieter routes to the river, Tower Bridge and Borough Market. Located adjacent to the site of the original London Bridge, this busy small space has been confusing and underwhelming for visitors over many years, but will now help people walking through this historic area. As the health crisis restrictions ease, we hope this beacon will be a symbol of renewal and recovery now London Bridge businesses are returning and open for business. Jack Skillen, placeshaping director, Team London Bridge

Show Fullscreen Tooleystreettriangle jimstephensonlukehayes 43 webres Source: Jim Stephenson/Luke Hayes

Project data

Completion July 2020

Architect Charles Holland Architects

Client Team London Bridge

Competition/project enabler London Festival of Architecture

Structural engineer Jenkins and Potter

Installation T Loughman and Co Ltd

Beacon Links Signs

Pavement map Total Line Markings

Mirror-ball RASKL

Typography THISWAY