Vine Architecture Studio reconfigures east London apartment

Vine Architecture was asked to reconfigure an apartment in Mile End which was in need of repair. Its access also needed rethinking, as its entrance was via a stairwell shared with offices below. The architect simplified the layout by dividing it into equal quarters, retaining the existing load-bearing masonry walls and demarcating the interconnecting spaces through the form of the ceiling.

A simple palette of materials and finishes has been used to characterise the space. White washed timber combined with smoked oak flooring and stained spruce rafters complement each other while oiled oak details unify the scheme. The dual-pitched roofline is accentuated internally through the partly exposed roof structure.

The main feature of this project is the external spiral stair which has been painted a vivid yellow to stand out against the external pale brick. It connects the roof terrace to the one on the same level as the apartment – with views out over London.

Architect’s view Our ambition was to reimagine the proportions, arrangement and flow of this cramped flat. We sought to rationalise the layout of the apartment while retaining the intersecting load-bearing masonry walls that subdivided the space into equal quarters which, in turn, allowed us to define the four living functions of washing, dining, relaxing and sleeping. A level change and roof valley help demarcate these interconnected spaces and provide undulating height and rhythm which is designed to animate and unite the apartment. Soft north light washes through the wall-to-wall rooflights in the double dual-pitched roof above. The incline of the roof is in part determined by the angle and path of the sun. This allowed us to maintain a large area of glazing while regulating internal temperature through the passive measure of orientation and pitch to minimise direct solar gain. A series of concealed motorised blinds is fitted between the rafters hidden in a soffit pocket in the ceiling. In the north facade, daylight filters through both the frameless picture window with brickwork reveals and wide slim-line sliding doors with a level threshold for a smooth transition between inside and outside. Full-height three-layer spruce panels serve as sliding double doors for the purposefully wide bedroom opening. The same stained spruce panels are used for the adjacent kitchen cabinetry. The project focuses on the harmony between space and finishes. White washed timber is paired with smoked oak flooring to create a simple and complementary aesthetic. Stained spruce rafters, both fully exposed and partly concealed, express the structure of the roof while oiled oak details sew a common thread throughout. Continuing the finishes and features was important to maintain the flow through the interlocking rooms. Durable Accoya timber decking will silver naturally with age to complement the internal oak flooring. The external pale brick and mortar help to create a robust yet soft appearance and provide texture to the new rear facade. Painted a vivid yellow, the sweeping spiral stair adds a sculptural element externally as it visually connects the two terraces. Rory Pennant-Rea, director, Vine Architecture Studio

Project data

Start on site June 2017

Completion April 2018

Gross internal floor area 72m²

Gross (internal + external) floor area 140m²

Form of contract Traditional (JCT Minor Works with Contractors Design 2016)

Construction cost Excluding external terrace £301,000; including external terrace £330,000

Construction cost per m² Excluding external terrace £4,180; internal + external £2,357

Architect Vine Architecture Studio

Client Capital Estates Limited

Structural engineer Engineers HRW

Party wall surveyor Route One Building Consultancy

Energy consultant Elmhurst Energy

CDM coordinator Vine Architecture Studio

Approved building inspector JMPartnership

Main contractor Homeway Builders

CAD software used AutoCAD