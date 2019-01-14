Victorian terrace reconfigured by Amos Goldreich Architecture

Light, connectivity and efficient storage define this £125,000 extension in Finsbury Park
The London-based practice Amos Goldreich Architecture has reconfigured, refurbished and extended a family home in north London.
Amos goldreich almington 09
The extension, finished in a brick chosen to complement the tone of the existing house, has a large, frameless glass box-bay window with window seat, which gives views out to the garden.
Structural timber fins, clad in zinc and resting on an exposed party wall, make up the simple structural form of the side extension to the kitchen/dining space, which is lit by a rooflight.
Amos goldreich almington 08
Internal alterations include a bespoke kitchen island design and inbuilt storage, with energy efficient features including LED lighting and underfloor heating in the kitchen and dining room.
Architect’s view
This project offered the opportunity to bring so much creative thinking to the table – we wanted to create something homely, functional and family-orientated, but with a strong sense of design throughout which really elevates the scheme from a refurbishment to a ‘transformation’. It just shows that you don’t need a huge budget or masses of space to create a beautiful and unique home.
Amos Goldreich, director, Amos Goldreich Architecture
Amos goldreich almington ground floor
Project data
Start on site January 2018
Completion May 2018
Gross internal floor area 147m²
Form of contract or procurement route Traditional JCT (MW)
Construction cost £125,000
Construction cost per m² £2,500
Architect Amos Goldreich Architecture
Client Private
Structural engineer Momentum
Party wall surveyor Martin Surveying
Project manager Amos Goldreich Architecture
CDM coordinator CDRM Services
Approved building inspector PWC
Main contractor Sygnet Style
CAD software used Vectorworks
Annual CO2 emissions 4,409kg
AJ Small Projects
The annual AJ Small Projects Awards celebrate completed projects with a contract value of £250,000 and under. Entries are open until Friday 18 January – click here to find out more!
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.
Readers' comments (2)
Robert Wakeham14 January, 2019 11:15 am
Good to see well designed and unpretentious work, accompanied by an 'Architect's view' that also avoids pretension.
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment
Ian Cadell14 January, 2019 12:56 pm
No complaints here. Well Done!!
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment