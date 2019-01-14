Victorian terrace reconfigured by Amos Goldreich Architecture

The London-based practice Amos Goldreich Architecture has reconfigured, refurbished and extended a family home in north London.

Show Fullscreen Amos goldreich almington 09

The extension, finished in a brick chosen to complement the tone of the existing house, has a large, frameless glass box-bay window with window seat, which gives views out to the garden.

Structural timber fins, clad in zinc and resting on an exposed party wall, make up the simple structural form of the side extension to the kitchen/dining space, which is lit by a rooflight.

Show Fullscreen Amos goldreich almington 08

Internal alterations include a bespoke kitchen island design and inbuilt storage, with energy efficient features including LED lighting and underfloor heating in the kitchen and dining room.

Architect’s view This project offered the opportunity to bring so much creative thinking to the table – we wanted to create something homely, functional and family-orientated, but with a strong sense of design throughout which really elevates the scheme from a refurbishment to a ‘transformation’. It just shows that you don’t need a huge budget or masses of space to create a beautiful and unique home. Amos Goldreich, director, Amos Goldreich Architecture

Show Fullscreen Amos goldreich almington ground floor

Project data

Start on site January 2018

Completion May 2018

Gross internal floor area 147m²

Form of contract or procurement route Traditional JCT (MW)

Construction cost £125,000

Construction cost per m² £2,500

Architect Amos Goldreich Architecture

Client Private

Structural engineer Momentum

Party wall surveyor Martin Surveying

Project manager Amos Goldreich Architecture

CDM coordinator CDRM Services

Approved building inspector PWC

Main contractor Sygnet Style

CAD software used Vectorworks

Annual CO2 emissions 4,409kg