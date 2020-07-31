Victorian house in west London reworked by Matthew Giles Architects with light-filled extension

Located in the Mount Park Conservation area in Ealing, the 5-bedroom house has been extended and interconnected internally to meet the changing needs of the client’s family

To the rear a concrete extension has been added, its fair-faced finish chosen in deliberate contrast to the earthier tones of the original London stock brickwork.The extension is home to a new kitchen and dining space, which alongside revisions to the internal layout at ground and first floor levels, creates a series of interconnected spaces.

The new layout brings light deep into the plan; the front reception room is visually connected to the garden, the view filtered through the angled glazing of a lightwell mid-way along a side extension. This lightwell reads like a small courtyard with its planting intended to mature and soften the architecture over time.

Show Fullscreen Mount park crescent 29 edit Source: Logan Irvine Macdougall

From the front of the house, the entrance lobby now has visual connection through towards the rear garden, a connection emphasised by the light coming through from the glazing to the garden and skylights overhead.

A key driver of the design was ensuring liveability for all members of the family, which includes a wheelchair user. Circulation between rooms has been carefully considered to ensure ease of access throughout, with a new ramp that addresses the ground floor level change. A lift has been integrated into the Victorian structure alongside other so-called ‘black-box’ functions: a utility room and accessible toilet.

The extension’s sedum green roof is planted with a biodiverse range of plant species, while in the garden, hard-landscaping in the form of polished concrete slabs align with the flooring in the main living space to create a strong visual link between the interior and the new terrace.

Show Fullscreen Mount park crescent 14 edit Source: Logan Irvine Macdougall

Architect’s view The central courtyard space was a primary driver for the design – contributing to three separate elements of the design. First it allowed us to ensure that there was a connection to some form of greenery at all points within the house, climbing plants will introduce seasonal variety and the visual interest of the gentle movement of foliage. Secondly, the full height angled glazing adds a wash of light to the transition between existing and new-build. This ensures that the elongated plan has a bright and balanced feel, in contrast to the formerly dark living spaces. By adding the a sliding opening to the courtyard, our design enables cross ventilations and the regular exchange of stale air. Matthew Giles, principal, Matthew Giles Architects

Show Fullscreen Mount park crescent scheme proposed matthew giles architects page 1 Ground floor plan

Project Data

Start on site September 2018

Completion date April 2019

Gross internal floor area 239.8m2 (41.3m2 additional floorspace)

Form of contract or procurement route JCT Minor Works 2016 & traditional procurement

Construction cost £250,000

Architect Matthew Giles Architects

Structural engineer Timothy George

Contractor project 1 Design and Build

Interior designer My-studio Ltd

Glazier L2i Aluminium Ltd

Approved building inspector Assent Building Control

CAD software used Vectorwoks

Environmental performance data

Percentage of floor area with daylight factor >2% 100% (extension only)

Percentage of floor area with daylight factor >5% 70% (extension only)

On-site energy generation 0%

Annual mains water consumption 35 m3/occupant

Heating and hot water load 60kwh/m2/yr (approx)

Overall area-weighted u-value < 0.18 w/m2k (extension only)

Design life 50-75 Years (extension only)