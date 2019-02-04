Tranquil garden flat extension completed by Alexander Martin Architects

Sited near a railway line in Hampstead Heath, this £340,000 extension seeks to maintain privacy while maximising natural light
Alexander Martin Architects has refurbished a single-storey garden flat and extended it to include three bedrooms and to improve its relationship with the garden. Given the constrained site conditions caused by the railway line and adjacent dwellings, the flat was extended using two blocks, divided by a full-height entrance door marking the threshold between the bedrooms and utility spaces arranged to the front of the property. The living room opens to the garden.
09 savernake road
Aiming to improve ceiling heights and define a large exterior patio, the floor levels of the extension were lowered and openings positioned to provide greater natural lighting. A palette of grey render, white marble and oak flooring has been chosen to contrast the existing stock brick and set a tone of tranquility to the space.
Architect’s view
A key objective of the project was to keep a clear separation between public and private spaces. Many similar typologies on the street are awkwardly configured with a third bedroom located directly off a kitchen or dining space, and this became the driving force behind the creation of a more broken extension form, demarcated by a repositioned main entrance. We sought to create as much open living space as possible to the north-facing garden, while seeking to capture as much west light as possible to penetrate the interiors, maintaining privacy through orchestrated positioning of solid wall.
Alexander Martin, director, Alexander Martin Architects
03 savernake road
Client’s view
The property presented a good opportunity to create a new space designed for ourselves and our son; a key selling point was its proximity to Hampstead Heath. Alexander Martin Architects is local to the area and felt like a good fit for the project.
The build involved replacing an existing extension with a new one to create an open plan kitchen and living room, creating a second side extension for a third bedroom, lowering the floors to create higher ceiling height, and gutting and renovating the remainder of the flat which had damp and mould, and was in a state of disrepair.
Alexander Martin Architects took on our ideas and then came up with a design for a practical yet stylish family living space. The plans have all been well laid out, and are precise and detailed to a high standard.
Savernake 02
Project data
Start on site November 2017
Completion September 2018
Gross internal floor area 111m²
Gross (internal + external) floor area 172m²
Form of contract Traditional JCT Intermediate with contractor’s design portion
Construction cost £340,000 (excluding VAT + fees)
Construction cost per m² £2,500
Architect Alexander Martin Architects
Client Private
Structural engineer Form London
M&E consultant Contractor Design
Project manager Alexander Martin Architects
CDM coordinator Alexander Martin Architects
Approved building inspector London Building Control
Main contractor GJS Construction
CAD software used Vectorworks
