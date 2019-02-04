Tranquil garden flat extension completed by Alexander Martin Architects

Alexander Martin Architects has refurbished a single-storey garden flat and extended it to include three bedrooms and to improve its relationship with the garden. Given the constrained site conditions caused by the railway line and adjacent dwellings, the flat was extended using two blocks, divided by a full-height entrance door marking the threshold between the bedrooms and utility spaces arranged to the front of the property. The living room opens to the garden.

09 savernake road

Aiming to improve ceiling heights and define a large exterior patio, the floor levels of the extension were lowered and openings positioned to provide greater natural lighting. A palette of grey render, white marble and oak flooring has been chosen to contrast the existing stock brick and set a tone of tranquility to the space.

Architect’s view A key objective of the project was to keep a clear separation between public and private spaces. Many similar typologies on the street are awkwardly configured with a third bedroom located directly off a kitchen or dining space, and this became the driving force behind the creation of a more broken extension form, demarcated by a repositioned main entrance. We sought to create as much open living space as possible to the north-facing garden, while seeking to capture as much west light as possible to penetrate the interiors, maintaining privacy through orchestrated positioning of solid wall. Alexander Martin, director, Alexander Martin Architects

03 savernake road

Client’s view The property presented a good opportunity to create a new space designed for ourselves and our son; a key selling point was its proximity to Hampstead Heath. Alexander Martin Architects is local to the area and felt like a good fit for the project. The build involved replacing an existing extension with a new one to create an open plan kitchen and living room, creating a second side extension for a third bedroom, lowering the floors to create higher ceiling height, and gutting and renovating the remainder of the flat which had damp and mould, and was in a state of disrepair. Alexander Martin Architects took on our ideas and then came up with a design for a practical yet stylish family living space. The plans have all been well laid out, and are precise and detailed to a high standard.

Show Fullscreen Savernake 02

Project data

Start on site November 2017

Completion September 2018

Gross internal floor area 111m²

Gross (internal + external) floor area 172m²

Form of contract Traditional JCT Intermediate with contractor’s design portion

Construction cost £340,000 (excluding VAT + fees)

Construction cost per m² £2,500

Architect Alexander Martin Architects

Client Private

Structural engineer Form London

M&E consultant Contractor Design

Project manager Alexander Martin Architects

CDM coordinator Alexander Martin Architects

Approved building inspector London Building Control

Main contractor GJS Construction

CAD software used Vectorworks

