Textured dark concrete façades mark out new block by Lyndon Goode

The Lanterna building is sited on a new square and has been designed as a ’gateway’ to the Fish Island Village development.

Textured hand-cast concrete panels inlaid with a herringbone pattern wrap the building, the large openings and repeating frame inspired by the local industrial vernacular.

The building is raised on a podium to resolve the level change between a new pedestrian bridge and the public square. As a backdrop to this square, a 5m-high, glass-fronted restaurant space, set back under a colonnade, has been designed at ground-floor level. At upper levels, large balconies are intended to act as outdoor living rooms.

The design was procured through a London Legacy Development Corporation-led competition that engaged six practices on Peabody’s Small Projects framework. The competition was judged by Peabody and masterplanner Haworth Tompkins, and won by Lyndon Goode Architects.

Architect’s view As the signature building at the gateway to Fish Island Village, there was an aspiration from both Peabody/Hill and the LLDC to bring forward the highest quality of design. We developed a competition-winning design for Lanterna that delivers just this; responding to its context and harnessing the characteristics that contribute to the area’s vibrancy, creating something playful and unique. David Lyndon, director, Lyndon Goode Architects

