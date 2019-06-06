Textured dark concrete façades mark out new block by Lyndon Goode

The mixed-use building in Hackney consists of 16 flats above a restaurant
The Lanterna building is sited on a new square and has been designed as a ’gateway’ to the Fish Island Village development.
Textured hand-cast concrete panels inlaid with a herringbone pattern wrap the building, the large openings and repeating frame inspired by the local industrial vernacular.
3 lanterna rorygardiner 204
The building is raised on a podium to resolve the level change between a new pedestrian bridge and the public square. As a backdrop to this square, a 5m-high, glass-fronted restaurant space, set back under a colonnade, has been designed at ground-floor level. At upper levels, large balconies are intended to act as outdoor living rooms.
The design was procured through a London Legacy Development Corporation-led competition that engaged six practices on Peabody’s Small Projects framework. The competition was judged by Peabody and masterplanner Haworth Tompkins, and won by Lyndon Goode Architects.
6 lanterna rorygardiner 007
Architect’s view
As the signature building at the gateway to Fish Island Village, there was an aspiration from both Peabody/Hill and the LLDC to bring forward the highest quality of design. We developed a competition-winning design for Lanterna that delivers just this; responding to its context and harnessing the characteristics that contribute to the area’s vibrancy, creating something playful and unique.
David Lyndon, director, Lyndon Goode Architects
Lanterna lyndongoodearchitects firstfloorplan annotated
Project data
Start on site March 2017
Completion July 2018
Gross internal floor area 1,770m²
Form of contract or procurement route Management contract
Construction cost circa £3.4 million
Construction cost per m2 £1,921
Architect Lyndon Goode Architects
Client Peabody and Hill
Structural engineer MLM
M&E consultant MLM
QS Hunters
Landscape consultant Farrer Huxley Associates (design stage); Place Design and Planning (post-contract)
CDM coordinator Hunters
Approved building inspector MLM
Main contractor Hill
CAD software used AutoCAD
Annual CO2 emissions 42,437kgCO2eq/m²/yr
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.