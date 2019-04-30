Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

FIRST LOOK

TAP Architects completes ‘glass-room’ extension to historic house

30 April, 2019 By Lois Innes

Tap blackhill photo 01

Source: David Barbour

1/14

Hide caption

  • Tap blackhill photo 01

    Source: David Barbour

  • tap blackhill photo 09

    Source: David Barbour

  • tap blackhill photo 05

    Source: David Barbour

  • tap blackhill photo 07

    Source: David Barbour

  • tap blackhill photo 06

    Source: David Barbour

  • tap blackhill photo 02

    Source: David Barbour

  • tap blackhill photo 04

    Source: David Barbour

  • tap blackhill photo 03

    Source: David Barbour

  • tap blackhill photo 08

    Source: David Barbour

  • Site plan

    Site plan

    Source:TAP

  • Ground floor plan

    Ground floor plan

    Source:TAP

  • Section view

    Section view

    Source:TAP

  • Detail section

    Detail section

    Source: TAP

  • Site axonometric

    Site axonometric

    Source: TAP

Situated above the Tay Valley in Perthshire, this extension is designed to make the most out of its outstanding setting

Scottish-based practice TAP Architects has extended Blackhill House, a mid-18th-century Category B listed building originally built as an inn.

The extension sits against one gable, using an existing door to connect through to the kitchen. Its steel structure supports a roof ribbed by plywood fins which span the space forming a shallow dome-like ceiling. The tiling used for the floor also clads low benches around the space, which extend outside to form a sunken seating area to the south.

tap blackhill photo 02

tap blackhill photo 02

Section view

Section view

Project data

Start on site April 2018
Completion date September 2018
Gross internal floor area: 22.5m2
Construction cost £75,000
Architect TAP (Taylor Architecture Practice).
Client Private
Structural engineer Entuitive (Edinburgh)
Main contractor Campbell Construction Creiff 

Tags

You might also like...

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

ARCHITECTURE JOBS BY EMAIL

Do you want the latest jobs emailed to you?
Sign up for job alerts.

AJ Jobs