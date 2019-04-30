TAP Architects completes ‘glass-room’ extension to historic house

Situated above the Tay Valley in Perthshire, this extension is designed to make the most out of its outstanding setting
Scottish-based practice TAP Architects has extended Blackhill House, a mid-18th-century Category B listed building originally built as an inn.
The extension sits against one gable, using an existing door to connect through to the kitchen. Its steel structure supports a roof ribbed by plywood fins which span the space forming a shallow dome-like ceiling. The tiling used for the floor also clads low benches around the space, which extend outside to form a sunken seating area to the south.
tap blackhill photo 02
Section view
Project data
Start on site April 2018
Completion date September 2018
Gross internal floor area: 22.5m2
Construction cost £75,000
Architect TAP (Taylor Architecture Practice).
Client Private
Structural engineer Entuitive (Edinburgh)
Main contractor Campbell Construction Creiff