TAP Architects completes ‘glass-room’ extension to historic house

Situated above the Tay Valley in Perthshire, this extension is designed to make the most out of its outstanding setting

Scottish-based practice TAP Architects has extended Blackhill House, a mid-18th-century Category B listed building originally built as an inn.

The extension sits against one gable, using an existing door to connect through to the kitchen. Its steel structure supports a roof ribbed by plywood fins which span the space forming a shallow dome-like ceiling. The tiling used for the floor also clads low benches around the space, which extend outside to form a sunken seating area to the south.

Show Fullscreen tap blackhill photo 02

Show Fullscreen Section view