Surman Weston designs bespoke interior for London mansion block apartment

The 54m² apartment’s bespoke interior has been inspired by the mansion block’s 1920s mock-Tudor exterior

Surman Weston was commissioned by a graphic designer couple client to overhaul their compact two-bedroom apartment in a 1920s mock-Tudor-style mansion block in Highgate, north London.

Taking its cue from the aesthetic of the existing building, the scheme references and ’graphically subverts’ this and Art Deco interiors typical of the era.

The interior features a motif of Art Deco-inspired curves used in every room. In the kitchen, the curves are found in the fluted oak cabinetry, complemented by blue timber terrazzo surfaces, the timber sourced from British oaks.

A rotating stained glass oculus window is set in the wall dividing the kitchen from the living room, connecting the two spaces visually.

Within the living room, a fireplace has been reinstated and framed with a bespoke arched concrete and terracotta fire surround, custom-made for the project by Surman Weston.

The architects designed a series of hand-decorated tiles in collaboration with the homeowners, bringing the black and white exterior of the mock-Tudor mansion block inside the bathroom. The doorknobs reinterpret the classic doorknob profile into an understated minimal form and are produced out of unlacquered brass with a burnished surface finish.

Architect’s view The designed scheme references and graphically subverts the aesthetic of the existing building and of Art Deco, also typical of the era – Charles Holden’s historic tube stations being a notable reference point. The fireplace was one of several items designed and custom-made by us for the project. In the bathroom a ‘super-graphic’ of hand-decorated tiles, designed in collaboration with the homeowners, brings the monochromatic mock-Tudor of Makepeace Mansions’ exterior inside the apartment. The doorknobs – also designed by us – reinterpret the classic doorknob profile. The concept for the doorknob was born out of a frustration trying to source high-quality ironmongery which was sympathetic to both a contemporary and period interior. To manufacture the handles, we worked closely with Birmingham-based ironmongery manufacturer Frank Allart & Co, which brought over 100 years’ experience to realise an exceptional high-quality finish. The SW Doorknob is now available for purchase on our website. Surman Weston

Project data

Start on site date April 2019

Completion date October 2019

Gross internal floor area 54m²

Total cost Undisclosed

Client Private

Architect Surman Weston

Ceramic consultant Raw Ceramic Workshops

Joinery Tim Gaudin Joinery

Main contractor Lamabuild

CAD software used AutoCAD