Summer structure: University of Reading students construct larchwood pavilion with Invisible Studio

The temporary wooden structure, built as part of the students’ coursework, has been hosting six weeks of special events over the summer

Named the Urban Room, the structure was planned and designed by Invisible Studio and built by the second-year students of the University of Reading’s School of Architecture in four days on its London Road campus.

The 75 x 50mm larchwood pavilion was purpose-built to host a programme of events around the theme ‘How can arts practice help create a “door” between the town and the university?’ spread over six weeks this summer (2019). It also held six micro-residencies, where Reading artists were invited to occupy the space for two days at a time.

Urban Room is the third pavilion to be completed by architecture students at the University of Reading with Invisible Studio. Xylotek Advanced Timber Structures worked with the students on the construction, which was engineered by Corbett Tasker.

Piers Taylor of Invisible Studio also runs an education and research project called Studio in the Woods which has produced a legacy of timber structures.

This project was supported by The Shanly Group and the structure has now been re-erected as an out-door classroom at Badgemore Primary School.

