FIRST LOOK

Stitch completes seventh phase of Acton Gardens regeneration

27 November, 2019 By

Source: Paul Eccleston, Arthouse Digital

The 24,171m² phase 7.1 of the west London regeneration scheme features sculpted angled façades

Stitch won planning for the 246 mixed-tenure new homes back in 2015. The Acton Gardens regeneration project consists of up to 3,500 homes, and also includes schemes designed by HTA Design, Alison Brooks Architects and MaccreanorLavington.

The phase 7.1 part of the scheme focuses on Avenue Road Park – one of the key ‘gardens’ in the masterplan – and is the first phase of the northern area of the South Acton estate.

The estate was previously seen to be characterised by large blocks sitting in indefinable public realm with lots of unused leftover spaces. Phase 7.1 aims to stitch this fabric together, while paying tribute to the buildings which are being demolished on the estate and, according to the practice, its design is based around the themes of ‘grid’ and ‘patchwork’.

The scheme creates a new frontage to Avenue Road Park, while sculpted angled façades line Church Road with a signature building in white brick on the corner leading to Acton High Street.

A cluster of houses creates a mews alongside neighbouring Victorian homes.

The scheme provides a mix of 1, 2, 3 and 4-bed flats, houses and maisonettes providing social rent, shared ownership and private sale homes. 

The £800 million Acton Gardens regeneration scheme covers 52 acres of South Acton, delivering 50 per cent affordable housing and also social rent homes.

Architect’s view

It is wonderful to see this phase completing as it transforms the north area of the estate, making it feel more integrated with the local neighbourhood with a comfortable collection of buildings framing the spaces. It was important to balance familiarity with distinctive features to shape a new language of buildings, which sit happily alongside the existing estate blocks, but also signal a higher quality set of homes to come.

Every time I go to site I am most delighted by the mature trees which we fought hard to keep – instead of being a constraint, they have unlocked increased density and created a setting that celebrates the green legacy of the estate. I also love the fact that we have brought back the street to an area that always felt a bit unsafe. The streets feel normal, safe and friendly, and that feels like a big achievement.

At our recent community engagement event for the next phase (phase 8) we received glowing praise from residents who have just moved into phase 7.1. You can’t get better than that!

Sally Lewis, director, Stitch

Development overview axo

Client’s view

Phase 7.1 is also known as Boreal, meaning ‘northern region’. It is first phase of the Acton Gardens masterplan’s North Quarter and delivers new homes between Acton High Street and Avenue Road Park.

The location and scale of this phase has called for a range of building types around a busy junction, with numerous local landmarks and sensitive boundary conditions to contend with. The architect has successfully delivered a scheme that is impressive from every angle. Using a natural palette and brick façades, the scheme sits comfortably between the mature trees of the park and the neighboring Victorian terraced streets. 

During the summer of 2019, the project delivery team was awarded a ’Pride in Job’ award by the NHBC. The quality of the homes is of the highest standard and the residents that have moved in so far have become advocates of the Acton Gardens project. As we have seen in previous phases, we hope that the success of Boreal will help members of the South Acton community that are yet to receive their new home look forward to doing so in the future.

Mike Woolliscroft, managing director (west London), Countryside Properties

14055 section&elevation

Section and elevation

Project data

Start on site 2016
Completion November 2019 (Phase 7.1)March 2021 (for all phases)
Construction cost £58.2 million
Gross (internal + external) floor area 24,171m2
Form of contract Design & Build
Client Acton Gardens LLP
Architect Stitch
Executive architect RM_A
Landscape architect LUC
Structural engineer Colin Toms & Partners
M&E and sustainability engineer Mendick Waring
Planning consultant Terence O’Rourke
Lighting consultant GL Hearn
Project manager Countryside Properties
Cost consultant Countryside Properties
Main contractor Acton Gardens LLP

