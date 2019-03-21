Step up: Heatherwick Studio completes Vessel in New York

The 45.7m-high Escher-esque structure stands at the centre of the new Hudson Yards development

Designed so as not to be overwhelmed by the surrounding architecture, Vessel – described by Heatherwick Studio as both ’centrepiece and meeting place’ – is 16 storeys high with 154 interconnecting flights of stairs, 80 landings and 2,465 steps. It is the central feature of the main public square in Hudson Yards, which is being built on a former railyard on Manhattan’s West Side.

Photo vessel interior 3 courtesy of getty images





The design was inspired in part by public spaces such as the Spanish Steps in Rome and structures such as traditional Indian stepwells, with the three-dimensional lattice of its structure offering more than a mile of routes.

The 75 huge steel components of the structure were produced in Venice by specialist fabricator Cimolai, before being transported and assembled on site. The raw welded steel of this structure is left exposed, while the underside of the staircases is clad in a copper-toned reflective metal.

Vessel is intended to be a structure ’that encourages activity and participation’ according to the practice – while clearly offering prime Instragram opportunities too. The structure is free to climb, but visitors need to book ahead for timed access.

exploded axo