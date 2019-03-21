Unsupported browser

FIRST LOOK

Step up: Heatherwick Studio completes Vessel in New York

21 March, 2019 By

The 45.7m-high Escher-esque structure stands at the centre of the new Hudson Yards development

Designed so as not to be overwhelmed by the surrounding architecture, Vessel – described by Heatherwick Studio as both ’centrepiece and meeting place’ – is 16 storeys high with 154 interconnecting flights of stairs, 80 landings and 2,465 steps. It is the central feature of the main public square in Hudson Yards, which is being built on a former railyard on Manhattan’s West Side.

Photo vessel interior 3 courtesy of getty images

Photo vessel interior 3 courtesy of getty images

Source: Getty Images

The design was inspired in part by public spaces such as the Spanish Steps in Rome and structures such as traditional Indian stepwells, with the three-dimensional lattice of its structure offering more than a mile of routes.

The 75 huge steel components of the structure were produced in Venice by specialist fabricator Cimolai, before being transported and assembled on site. The raw welded steel of this structure is left exposed, while the underside of the staircases is clad in a copper-toned reflective metal. 

Vessel is intended to be a structure ’that encourages activity and participation’ according to the practice – while clearly offering prime Instragram opportunities too. The structure is free to climb, but visitors need to book ahead for timed access. 

Project data 

Start on site 2015
Completion March 2019
Gross floor area 2,210m²
Procurement route Commission
Construction cost Undisclosed
Architect Heatherwick Studio
Architect of record KPF Associates 
Client Related, Oxford Properties Group 
Design engineer AKTII 
Structural engineer Thornton Tomasetti 
QS Related, Oxford Properties Group 
Landscape consultant Nelson Byrd Woltz 
Project manager Tisham 
Steel contractor Cimolai 
Lift technologies Cimolai Technologies 
Cladding contractor Permasteelia 
Crowd analysis Arup 
Lighting designer L’Observateur 
CAD software used Rhino, Revit

Tags

Readers' comments (1)

  • Chris Medland21 March, 2019 3:36 pm

    It's stunning. Extraordinary. So why I am so uncomfortable with it? It isn't about the garden bridge, it isn't jealousy, it's something else that I can't quite articulate. Maybe it's to do with the absolute whimsicalness of it...the vast expense, the lack of need? But yet again perhaps it's progressing art and cityscape to a new level, perhaps its a masterpiece of our time... no, its a masterpiece of a different time - that its, that's what's so uncomfortable about it for me - it is the epitome of extravagance, a sort of diamond encrusted fir coat on seat of a gold Bentley parked outside the Ritz, whilst the Thames burst its banks, houses fall into the sea, crops fail and forests burn. It represents an old type of power, a sort of them and us - hey you, yes you homeless guy - look at this! £200,000,000 on a staircase that you can look at - what a gift to the city, aren't we great! No, that's not our job as citizens, as architects, that's why I'm uncomfortable - its solves nothing. Expensive piece of sculpture in the town square, yeah, architecture, no.

