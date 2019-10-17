Startup-on-sea: ECE Architecture completes Shoreham marina business units

The development is comprised of three two-storey buildings which provide 14 individual business and startup units of varying sizes.

The buildings have a sawtooth roof profile, containing north lights, inspired by light industrial buildings. Windows are simply punched into the diamond-shaped shingled cladding, which is taken from the local architectural vernacular of buildings along the Southwick coast.

The eastern elevation facing the marina acts as a shop front to the development. Perforated slatted sliding doors differentiate this façade from that to the west.

In addition to the new buildings, there is parking provision, cycle storage and centralised refuse facilities.

Architect’s view Inspiration for the development’s design was taken from the port location – such as fish scales, which are reflected within the diamond-shaped cladding; the humble sardine tin, which is reflected within the protective roof envelope; and the limited window opening on the mezzanine level reflecting fish eyes within the scaled elevation. In addition, the building’s elevational profile reflects the rise and fall of the crest of a breaking wave; and the design, material choice, colour of the roof and vertical cladding to the south and north elevations evoke the protective qualities of a ship’s hull. Martin Gray, project architect, ECE Architecture

Show Fullscreen

Project data

Start on site September 2018

Completion June 2019

Gross internal floor area 1,313m²

Gross (internal + external) floor area 1,909m²

Form of contract or procurement route JCT Design and Build 2016 with contractor’s design portion

Construction cost £3.5 million

Construction cost per m2 1,904m²

Architect ECE Architecture

Client Shoreham Port Authorities

Structural engineer Millwood Consultants

M&E consultant Delta Green

Sustainable energy consultant Delta Green

BREEAM consultant Delta Green

QS MacConvilles Surveying

Highways consultant GTA Civils

Landscape consultant Nick Dexter Landscape studio

Planning consultant ECE Planning

Project manager MacConvilles Surveying

Principal contractor Pilbeam Construction

Building control Adur and Worthing Building Control

Main contractor Pilbeam Construction

CAD software used AutoCAD