Startup-on-sea: ECE Architecture completes Shoreham marina business units

ECE Architecture has undertaken a £3.5 million redevelopment of Lady Bee Marina in Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex
The development is comprised of three two-storey buildings which provide 14 individual business and startup units of varying sizes.
The buildings have a sawtooth roof profile, containing north lights, inspired by light industrial buildings. Windows are simply punched into the diamond-shaped shingled cladding, which is taken from the local architectural vernacular of buildings along the Southwick coast.
The eastern elevation facing the marina acts as a shop front to the development. Perforated slatted sliding doors differentiate this façade from that to the west.
In addition to the new buildings, there is parking provision, cycle storage and centralised refuse facilities.
Architect’s view
Inspiration for the development’s design was taken from the port location – such as fish scales, which are reflected within the diamond-shaped cladding; the humble sardine tin, which is reflected within the protective roof envelope; and the limited window opening on the mezzanine level reflecting fish eyes within the scaled elevation. In addition, the building’s elevational profile reflects the rise and fall of the crest of a breaking wave; and the design, material choice, colour of the roof and vertical cladding to the south and north elevations evoke the protective qualities of a ship’s hull.
Martin Gray, project architect, ECE Architecture
Project data
Start on site September 2018
Completion June 2019
Gross internal floor area 1,313m²
Gross (internal + external) floor area 1,909m²
Form of contract or procurement route JCT Design and Build 2016 with contractor’s design portion
Construction cost £3.5 million
Construction cost per m2 1,904m²
Architect ECE Architecture
Client Shoreham Port Authorities
Structural engineer Millwood Consultants
M&E consultant Delta Green
Sustainable energy consultant Delta Green
BREEAM consultant Delta Green
QS MacConvilles Surveying
Highways consultant GTA Civils
Landscape consultant Nick Dexter Landscape studio
Planning consultant ECE Planning
Project manager MacConvilles Surveying
Principal contractor Pilbeam Construction
Building control Adur and Worthing Building Control
Main contractor Pilbeam Construction
CAD software used AutoCAD
Environmental data
Percentage of floor area with daylight factor >2% 99.36 per cent
Percentage of floor area with daylight factor >5% 26.67 per cent
On-site energy generation 95.43kWh (roof-mounted photovoltaics across three blocks)
Airtightness at 50pa 5m3/hr/m2
Heating and hot water load 19.68kWh/m²/yr
Overall area-weighted u-value 0.36w/m²k
Total CO2 emissions 21kg/m2
