SPPARC completes mixed-use Music Box project in Southwark

SPPARC has completed the Music Box, a ‘perfect cube’ building in Southwark combining a new home for the London College of Creative Media (LCCM) at its base with 10 storeys of affordable and private residential units above.

The Music Box contains four floors of rehearsal and performance spaces, a ground floor café, basement bar and music venue. The LCCM is a private college of higher education offering undergraduate degrees in music, writing, and music management. Its new home can accommodate 550 students.

The project was completed in collaboration with acoustic engineer The Equus Partnership to ensure complete acoustic separation between the college and the residential units.

Architect’s view The inspiring brief for the new LCCM campus called for a unique creative environment; a space that welcomes artistic and intellectual exploration in order to advance the philosophies of modern music while successfully combining the educational facilities of the building with mixed-tenure residential accommodation. The concept and architectural approach was derived through the desire to reflect the creative energy that is generated inside the college on to the streets outside to engage both its users and the public. SPPARC is delighted to have conceived and delivered the Music Box; a place for living and a space for learning – a genuine mixed-use development. Trevor Morriss, principal, SPPARC

Site plan