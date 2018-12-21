Unsupported browser

FIRST LOOK

SPPARC completes mixed-use Music Box project in Southwark

21 December, 2018 By George Kafka

Spparc musicbox edreeve2

Source: Ed Reeve

1/28

Hide caption

  • Spparc musicbox edreeve2

    Source: Ed Reeve

  • Spparc musicbox edreeve9

    Source: Ed Reeve

  • Spparc musicbox edreeve10

    Source: Ed Reeve

  • Spparc musicbox edreeve12

    Source: Ed Reeve

  • Spparc musicbox edreeve14

    Source: Ed Reeve

  • Spparc musicbox edreeve13

    Source: Ed Reeve

  • Spparc musicbox edreeve15

    Source: Ed Reeve

  • Spparc musicbox edreeve38

    Source: Ed Reeve

  • Spparc musicbox edreeve39

    Source: Ed Reeve

  • Spparc musicbox edreeve1

    Source: Ed Reeve

  • Spparc musicbox edreeve3

    Source: Ed Reeve

  • Spparc musicbox edreeve65

    Source: Ed Reeve

  • Spparc musicbox edreeve66

    Source: Ed Reeve

  • Spparc musicbox edreeve62

    Source: Ed Reeve

  • Spparc musicbox edreeve8

    Source: Ed Reeve

  • Spparc musicbox edreeve6

    Source: Ed Reeve

  • Spparc musicbox edreeve7

    Source: Ed Reeve

  • Spparc musicbox edreeve36

    Source: Ed Reeve

  • Spparc musicbox edreeve5

    Source: Ed Reeve

  • Spparc musicbox edreeve4

    Source: Ed Reeve

  • Spparc musicbox edreeve27

    Source: Ed Reeve

  • The music box site plan us p 00 os 01 01

    Site plan

    Source:SPPARC

  • The music box basement us p 20 b1 01 01

    Basement plan

    Source:SPPARC

  • The music box ground floor us p 20 0g 01 01

    Ground floor plan

    Source:SPPARC

  • The music box first floor

    First floor plan

    Source:SPPARC

  • The music box second floorus p 20 02 01 01

    Second floor plan

    Source:SPPARC

  • The music box typical residential floor level 7 us p 20 07 01 01

    Seventh floor plan – typical residential level

    Source:SPPARC

  • The music box section 2 us p 26 mf 01 02

    Section

    Source:SPPARC

The development in Union Street near Bankside contains the London College of Creative Media as well as 10 storeys of residential units

SPPARC has completed the Music Box, a ‘perfect cube’ building in Southwark combining a new home for the London College of Creative Media (LCCM) at its base with 10 storeys of affordable and private residential units above. 

The Music Box contains four floors of rehearsal and performance spaces, a ground floor café, basement bar and music venue. The LCCM is a private college of higher education offering undergraduate degrees in music, writing, and music management. Its new home can accommodate 550 students.

The project was completed in collaboration with acoustic engineer The Equus Partnership to ensure complete acoustic separation between the college and the residential units.  

Architect’s view

The inspiring brief for the new LCCM campus called for a unique creative environment; a space that welcomes artistic and intellectual exploration in order to advance the philosophies of modern music while successfully combining the educational facilities of the building with mixed-tenure residential accommodation. The concept and architectural approach was derived through the desire to reflect the creative energy that is generated inside the college on to the streets outside to engage both its users and the public. SPPARC is delighted to have conceived and delivered the Music Box; a place for living and a space for learning – a genuine mixed-use development.

Trevor Morriss, principal, SPPARC

The music box site plan us p 00 os 01 01

The music box site plan us p 00 os 01 01

Source: SPPARC

Site plan

Project data

Start on site Shell and core/residential, November 2015; London College of Creative Media, June 2017
Completion Shell and core/residential, April 2017; London College of Creative Media, December 2018
Gross internal floor area 8,817m2 
Gross external floor area 9,506m2
Form of contract Design and Build
Construction cost Undisclosed
Architect SPPARC
Client/s Taylor Wimpey Central London and London College of Creative Media
Project managers Taylor Wimpey Central London (shell and core/residential); Paragon Building Consultancy (LCCM)
Principal designer GHPC
Approved building inspector MLM Building Control
Main contractor Shell & Core/Residential: Willmott Partnership; London College of Creative Media: QOB Interiors
CAD software used 3D AutoCAD Architecture

Tags

