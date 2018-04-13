Unsupported browser

Sponsored feature: The FAKRO Balcony Window – a contemporary alternative to a dormer

13 April, 2018

The FAKRO FGH-V Galeria balcony window provides a contemporary and practical alternative to a dormer at a fraction of the cost, weight and installation time

It has two sections, an innovative balanced hinge mechanism enabling the upper sash to be positioned unsupported at any point up to 45°. The lower sash then tilts forward to reveal built-in balustrades which enable the user to step out into the open window. When closed, these are neatly hidden beneath the outer cladding which has no areas where débris can accumulate. Both sashes have a P2 safety glazing unit and the patented topSafe® system of anti-burglary hinge and lock reinforcement. Manufactured using the highest quality, close-grain, vacuum-impregnated pine, a V40P automatic vent activated by changes in atmospheric pressure minimises heat loss while maintaining a balanced supply of fresh air to the room.

