Sponsored feature: FAKRO large-span windows and doors set new design standard

FAKRO has maximised the functionality of timber and aluminium to produce the Innoview range of windows and doors. Frame widths can be up to 12m and heights up to 2.8m

Non-standard shapes and sizes can also be produced with internal timber in either pine, oak or meranti hardwoods. These were chosen to provide long-term structural stability, energy efficiency, airtightness and a distinctive visual aesthetic. A choice of sash profile, matt or satin finishes and any colour from the RAL Classic Palette can be specified alongside powder-coated, aluminium external cladding. Triple and quadruple-glazed units to Class RC1 (or RC2 to special order) use a quadruple sealing system provide U-values as low as 0.68/W/m2K.

Show Fullscreen Hs exterior sunny (print)

Single or double sash lift and slide doors can be manufactured, enabling homes and workplaces to be given a distinctive identity. Innoview HST doors have no visible frame while PSK tilt-and-slide doors provide scope for micro-opening to provide room ventilation without compromising security. Concealed hinges, invisible fixings and use of sliders in conjunction with a roller lifter and rotary cam ensure that positioning in the frame remains constant, regardless of usage intensity. Soft closure also slows the sash movement prior to positioning it in the frame.