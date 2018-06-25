Sponsored feature: Are you buying the best tool for the job?

Since 2001 we’ve been building specialist bespoke solutions for gaming, video editing and simulation. Each of these requirements has an absolute need for performance and consistency.

We are now focusing our extensive experience on the architectural industry and have released a range of high-performance workstations developed to provide the very best performance in your key software packages at incredibly competitive prices.

We’ve developed our new range in conjunction with a top London-based practice and have spent months testing our workstations in every conceivable architectural package. We’re confident you won’t find a better value or more optimised solution.

Our range consists of three striking machines, delivered in beautiful aluminium and glass-adorned shells. Inside you’ll find the most powerful Intel processors and NVIDIA graphics cards, accelerated by the fastest memory and solid-state storage. Each of our machines is backed by an industry-leading 5-year warranty package as standard.

Chillblast is the UK’s most awarded PC manufacturer – we’ve won the ‘Best PC Manufacturer’ award voted for by PC Pro readers for an unprecedented 8 years in a row – the gold standard in our industry.

Chillblast is also a Microsoft Named Partner and all of our architectural PCs benefit from the business features, performance and security afforded by Windows 10 Pro.

‘I’ve tried various workstations whilst working in practice over the years but my Chillblast delivers by far the best experience to date in my architectural program suite. Chillblast systems enable me to get on with my work without worrying about frame rates or performance issues, and the powerful graphics performance also enables me to experiment with exciting new technologies like augmented and virtual reality.’

Zean Mair-Macfarlane, founder of www.100architecturetips.com

Check out our fantastic range of architectural PCs at www.chillblast.com/architects

or call us on 01202 068333 to speak to one of our experts, who will help you configure your ideal workstation.