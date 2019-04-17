Sheppard Robson completes £41 million faculty at Birmingham City University

The 10,500m 2 addition to the university’s City South campus is the new home for the Faculty of Health, Education & Life Sciences

Designed by Sheppard Robson and its interior design group ID:SR, the new building accommodates 5,500 staff and students from four schools within the university, and is rated BREEAM Excellent.

In addition to new space for health and social care, sports and life sciences courses, the building also offers businesses facilities for research and product development in the sports, nutrition, teacher training, clothing and health sectors.

Bcu by sheppard robson credit jack hobhouse (7)

The design of the brickwork draws on its local context, the Westbourne Road and Edgbaston conservation area, while the overall massing reflects the need to retain a Grade-A oak tree on the site.

Internally, atria spaces and a central circulation spine link the new building with existing ones, with teaching spaces alongside highly specialised facilities such as an environmental chamber, a gait analysis area, nutrition and microbiology labs, a sports lab, physiotherapy and ultrasound suites.

Architect’s view

From the very start, Birmingham City University was clear: they wanted us to provide a single academic environment that would stimulate learning and teaching, further collaboration and create a sense of community.

We have taken this a step further by providing facilities that are in demand from a range of industry professionals. This not only increases revenue opportunities for the university, but also supports industry and academia partnerships, giving BCU students an advantage by improving employability.

Natalia Maximova, associate partner, Sheppard Robson

Show Fullscreen Bcu by sheppard robson credit jack hobhouse (6)

Client’s view

This building provides state-of-the-art facilities for thousands of our staff and students. The industry-standard equipment, and our partnerships with professional sports teams, will ensure that by the time our students leave us they have the skills, experience and expertise to hit the ground running in their careers.

It is also pleasing that after working alongside the Civic Society we were able to unveil a commemorative plaque which recognises the site’s long educational heritage as the former home of the pioneering physicist Oliver Lodge.

Philip Plowden, vice-chancellor, Birmingham City University

Show Fullscreen Bcu section