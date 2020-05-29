Sheppard Robson completes 2,500sqm office building

Configured as two parallel wings connected by a central core, the block sits off a new landscaped piazza on London’s Hammersmith Road

Designed by Sheppard Robson and its interior design group ID:SR for clients Legal & General and Mitsubishi Estate, the new building in Hammersmith, London provides 22,500m² of flexible office space and 970m² of retail space.

The building’s configuration allows it to be stepped back from Hammersmith Road, creating a sequence of new public spaces. A new landscaped piazza at the front of the development leading into ground-floor retail and reception areas. The building features a grand arch with a landscaped staircase and funicular lift, which connects the high street and piazza to a rear podium park, mediating an 8m change of level. This connecting passage provides a new access point from the podium park to the adjacent street. Open and green spaces have been designed throughout the building, which incorporates roof terraces.

Show Fullscreen 245 hammersmith road podium park credit jack hobhouse Source: Jack Hobhouse

The external envelope of the building is formed of red, angled, anodised aluminium window surrounds, which are intended to complement the architectural language of the adjacent Conservation Area, where terracotta brick is commonplace. Coloured with organic red dye, the angled aluminium panels are tailored to their orientation in order to minimise solar gain.

The interiors by ID:SR are designed at ground level to range from a civic hall-type space to more intimate settings for collaborative working. The use of raw materials – with open-grid metal ceilings and lighting details – melded with hand-crafted furniture are intended to create an atmosphere both familial and industrial: picking up on local Arts and Crafts and industrial heritage.

In reception, a three-dimensional tapestry artwork, designed by Sheppard Robson architect and artist Patricia de Isidoro, is integrated into the fabric of the building.

Show Fullscreen 245 hammersmith road reception artwork credit jack hobhouse Source: Jack Hobhouse Reception with artwork ‘Three thousand Threads’ by Patricia de Isidoro

Architects’ view A dour 1970s block once stood here, behind it, a barren, windswept podium hidden from Hammersmith. The new building creates super-flexible floorspace wrapped in a bold and environmentally responsive, angular red façade that continually and delightfully changes tone, rewarding the gaze from multiple vantage points, including Hammersmith Road, the newly created arrival square, and the revived, elevated podium park. Lee Bennett, partner, Sheppard Robson

This project was as much about place making as creating an office building. It seeks to address wellbeing at its heart by providing spaces and amenity that each tenant can build on to align with their own occupation strategies. The sequence of external spaces and office reception help to blur the boundaries between public and private, stitching the building into its local neighbourhood. Mark Kowal, partner, Sheppard Robson

245 Hammersmith Road has been a unique collaborative design exercise across all scales and aspects of the development—from the wider urban context, to the building itself, and down to the artwork within. This wholly interconnected and creative process has manifested in a welcoming and communal space, and in a building of an open nature.

Patricia de Isidoro, associate partner, Sheppard Robson and artist

Show Fullscreen Ground floor Source: Sheppard Robson Ground floor plan

Clients’ view 245 Hammersmith Road is much more than just an office building; we have created a destination with modern working and lifestyle trends at the core of our thinking. It sets a new standard for Hammersmith. A standout destination and re-imagined workplace, this flexible and collaborative space is built to inspire and provide the quality and style of workplace modern occupiers are demanding. Simon Wilkes, head of business space development, Legal & General Property It is always gratifying to deliver a finished new building, and in 245 Hammersmith Road we have created something that makes a positive contribution to both the local occupier market and the local community. Yuichiro Shioda, managing director and CEO, Mitsubishi Estate London

Show Fullscreen Section Source: Sheppard Robson Section

Project Data

Start on site September 2014

Completion December 2019

Gross internal floor area 32,349m²

Gross (internal + external) floor area 36,382m²

Form of contract Design and Build

Architect Sheppard Robson

Client Legal & General Investment Management Real Assets and Mitsubishi Estate London

Project manager/CDM co-ordinator Potter Raper Partnership

Cost consultant/QS Alinea Consulting

MEP engineer Hoare Lea

Structural engineer WSP Group

Design & build contractor Lendlease

Planning consultant Avison Young

Landscape architects Exterior Architecture

Façade consultant BNP Paribas

Ecology consultant The Ecology Consultant

M&E consultant Hoare Lea

Approved building inspector MLM

CAD software used Revit