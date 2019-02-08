SAWA and Squire & Partners design Cambodian technology centre

The £20,000 collaborative project was built over four months, using local resources, labour and skills

Located in Krong Samraong, Cambodia, the Agriculture & Technology Centre was built by contractors, farmers and locals, assisted by volunteers from the UK. The development provides an education space to teach agricultural technologies, support children and adults, and facilitate opportunities for enterprise.

Designed by London-based collective SAWA with its longstanding humanitarian architecture collaborator Squire & Partners, the project is responsive to a tropical climate – with raised floors to reduce flood risk, screens diffusing sunlight and overhanging roof eaves suitable for rainy seasons.

The technology centre draws on crafts from the area’s vernacular – utilising local resources, labour and skillsets. The main structure provides a multi-use hall with office and ancillary storage spaces and a full-width screened veranda. Sitting within a steel frame, the primary building materials consist of earth bricks handmade on site, rice husks, clay blocks and bamboo screens. Cassava and sand plaster have been used to render the walls – a material created in collaboration with a local organic farm.

A cast entrance ramp leads to a flexible screened veranda with built-in countertops used for workshops and pop-up shops. Two classrooms sit either side of a central hallway. Woven grass screens can be lowered to divide up the spaces, while bamboo fishermen baskets are repurposed as lampshades.

The Agriculture & Technology Centre was opened at the end of 2018. It is part of the first phase of a larger masterplan, which has delivered a series of buildings that will serve up to 200 students by 2020. The second phase aims to expand facilities and create a solar provision to support the development.

Project data

Start on site July 2018

Completion December 2018

Gross internal floor area 310m²

Construction cost £20,000

Construction cost per m2 £64

Architect Squire and Partners in collaboration with SAWA architecture

Client Green Shoots Foundation (UK funding charity)

Structural engineer Buro Happold (Happold Foundation)

Sustainability engineer Buro Happold (Happold Foundation)

Architectural delivery support Building Trust International

Contractor Tat Sovattana Architecture Ltd (structure and roof)

Natural building, permaculture and natural plastering consultant OrganiKH Farm

Water contractor Cambodian Health

Sanitation specialist Human Rights Alliance

Local partner Community Integrated Development Organisation Cambodia