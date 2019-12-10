Satish Jassal Architects adds rooftop apartment to Art Deco building

The £120,000 scheme consists of a new aluminium-clad apartment on top of a 1930s building in Haringey, north London

Satish Jassal Architects has added a residential unit to the top of the building, which is sited on a busy junction opposite Bounds Green underground station. The practice has also remodelled the building’s prominent curved corner.

Taking inspiration from the Art Deco nature of the existing building, the design features an anodised glazing system with projected horizontal bands which get larger as they move up the building.

The new floor uses a timber-frame construction to reduce weight and is clad externally in aluminium. The interior is clad in plywood, also referencing the timber-clad interiors of Art Deco rooms.

A plywood joinery staircase has been inserted into the centre of the plan, connecting the floors of the two-storey apartment, which has views out over the north London junction.

Architect’s view ’Airspace development’ is an important way of increasing residential accommodation, especially in London. We have added a new residential floor and remodelled a rundown curved corner opposite Bounds Green Underground Station. After many years of neglect and unsympathetic alterations, the original 1930s Art Deco building has been given a new lease of life. The design references the Art Deco nature of the existing building and dialogues with Bounds Green Underground Station designed by Charles Holden opposite. The proposal removes the unsightly white UPVC glazing at the circular corner and replaces it with a coloured anodised glazing system with oval glazing caps, and introduces curving horizontal projections and vertical windows. The horizontal projections get larger as they travel up the building. The top of the corner is finished with a projecting visor. Satish Jassal, director, Satish Jassal Architects

Third floor





Project data

Start on site March 2019

Completion September 2019

Gross internal floor area 65m²

Gross (internal + external) floor area 78m²

Form of contract or procurement route Traditional

Construction cost £120,000

Construction cost per m² £1,846

Architect Satish Jassal Architects

Client Clockwork Group

Structural engineer Rodrigues Associates

M&E consultant Satish Jassal Architects

CDM coordinator Suncomfort

Approved building inspector London Building Control

Main contractor Suncomfort

Annual CO 2 emissions 474kg

