FIRST LOOK

Satish Jassal Architects adds rooftop apartment to Art Deco building

10 December, 2019 By

Ben pipe photography 091319 satish jassal 009

Source: Ben Pipe Photography

  • Ben pipe photography 091319 satish jassal 009

    Source: Ben Pipe Photography

  • Ben pipe photography 091319 satish jassal 012

    Source: Ben Pipe Photography

  • Ben pipe photography 091319 satish jassal 024

    Source: Ben Pipe Photography

  • Ben pipe photography 091319 satish jassal 026

    Source: Ben Pipe Photography

  • Ben pipe photography 091319 satish jassal 044

    Source: Ben Pipe Photography

  • Ben pipe photography 091319 satish jassal 032

    Source: Ben Pipe Photography

  • Ben pipe photography 091319 satish jassal 055

    Source: Ben Pipe Photography

  • Ben pipe photography 091319 satish jassal 063

    Source: Ben Pipe Photography

  • Ben pipe photography 091319 satish jassal 059

    Source: Ben Pipe Photography

  • Ben pipe photography 091319 satish jassal 066

    Source: Ben Pipe Photography

  • Ben pipe photography 091319 satish jassal 077

    Source: Ben Pipe Photography

  • Ben pipe photography 091319 satish jassal 071

    Source: Ben Pipe Photography

  • Ben pipe photography 091319 satish jassal 083

    Source: Ben Pipe Photography

  • Ben pipe photography 091319 satish jassal 094

    Source: Ben Pipe Photography

  • Ben pipe photography 091319 satish jassal 093

    Source: Ben Pipe Photography

  • Ben pipe photography 091319 satish jassal 098 edit

    Source: Ben Pipe Photography

  • Ben pipe photography 091319 satish jassal 110

    Source: Ben Pipe Photography

  • Bounds green before photo

    Before

    Source: Satish Jassal Architects

  • Bounds green rear

    Before

    Source: Satish Jassal Architects

  • 136 191126 axo

    Axo

    Source: Satish Jassal Architects

  • 136 191126 second floor

    Second floor

    Source: Satish Jassal Architects

  • 136 191126 third floor

    Third floor

    Source: Satish Jassal Architects

  • 136 191120 east elevation c c

    Section

    Source: Satish Jassal Architects

  • 136 191120 south elevation b b

    Section

    Source: Satish Jassal Architects

  • 136 191120 west elevation a a

    Elevation

    Source: Satish Jassal Architects

The £120,000 scheme consists of a new aluminium-clad apartment on top of a 1930s building in Haringey, north London

Satish Jassal Architects has added a residential unit to the top of the building, which is sited on a busy junction opposite Bounds Green underground station. The practice has also remodelled the building’s prominent curved corner. 

Taking inspiration from the Art Deco nature of the existing building, the design features an anodised glazing system with projected horizontal bands which get larger as they move up the building.

Ben pipe photography 091319 satish jassal 044

The new floor uses a timber-frame construction to reduce weight and is clad externally in aluminium. The interior is clad in plywood, also referencing the timber-clad interiors of Art Deco rooms.

A plywood joinery staircase has been inserted into the centre of the plan, connecting the floors of the two-storey apartment, which has views out over the north London junction.

Ben pipe photography 091319 satish jassal 055

Architect’s view

’Airspace development’ is an important way of increasing residential accommodation, especially in London. We have added a new residential floor and remodelled a rundown curved corner opposite Bounds Green Underground Station. After many years of neglect and unsympathetic alterations, the original 1930s Art Deco building has been given a new lease of life.

The design references the Art Deco nature of the existing building and dialogues with Bounds Green Underground Station designed by Charles Holden opposite. The proposal removes the unsightly white UPVC glazing at the circular corner and replaces it with a coloured anodised glazing system with oval glazing caps, and introduces curving horizontal projections and vertical windows. The horizontal projections get larger as they travel up the building. The top of the corner is finished with a projecting visor.

Satish Jassal, director, Satish Jassal Architects

136 191126 third floor

Third floor

Project data

Start on site March 2019
Completion September 2019
Gross internal floor area 65m²
Gross (internal + external) floor area 78m²
Form of contract or procurement route Traditional
Construction cost £120,000
Construction cost per m² £1,846
Architect Satish Jassal Architects
Client Clockwork Group
Structural engineer Rodrigues Associates
M&E consultant Satish Jassal Architects
CDM coordinator Suncomfort
Approved building inspector London Building Control
Main contractor Suncomfort
Annual CO2 emissions 474kg

136 191126 axo

