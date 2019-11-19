Ryder Architecture completes blue slate hospice in Glasgow

Having outgrown its previous accommodation within listed townhouses in Glasgow city centre, the Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice (PPWH) fundraised to build this new facility. The hospice is spread over three floors and includes social space, patient bedrooms, a garden room, art therapy room, a central social kitchen, chapel and courtyards.

Caring for just over 1,200 patients and families each year, PPWH aims to deliver a specific type of holistic care which is reflected in the hospice’s design. The centre links both its internal and external environments with large open communal areas and a series of courtyards.

Show Fullscreen

The spaces are laid out as efficiently as possible, with two wings coming off the main bulk – reducing staff walking distances and allowing more time for patient care.

A simple palette of materials ties the spaces together, emphasising the building’s qualities of quietness and durability. The building is clad is natural Penrhyn heather blue slate while the inside is lined with timber to create warmth. The slate’s density and permeability differs on every facade, depending on its interior functions, sunlight and site conditions.

Show Fullscreen

Architect’s view The previous PPWH complex, a series of listed townhouses, was no longer able to provide satisfactory accommodation to meet growing requirements. In response to the changing requirements of modern healthcare, PPWH is the first UK hospice to follow the Sengetun model. This innovative Scandinavian layout challenges the shortcomings of conventional ward planning and puts patients and families first – providing private, dignified and compassionate care. The model is based on research that correlates a healthcare facility’s design with patient wellbeing, offering patients the quality of life they deserve in a place that should feel like home, while the clinical / medical assistance is carried out discreetly in the background. The domestic scale of the spaces makes it easier for patients to identify and orientate themselves comfortably within smaller groups. Staff response times are also shortened, which in turn improves patient safety and support. PPWH is a special place which feels comfortably like home – humble, dignified, unobtrusive and private when required – and is exemplary in leading the way in palliative care, transforming the traditional concept of a hospice. Alastair Forbes, architectural director, Ryder Architecture

Show Fullscreen Lower ground floor plan





Client’s view The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice was designed to support patients with a life limiting illness to live their lives to the full in the time that they have left. The design is based on the Scandinavian Sengetun model - it really concentrates on the people who use it, rather than concentrating on traditional healthcare processes and models which creating potential barriers and ’moss’ the human perspective. The new hospice aims to provide an environment that is non-clinical in feel and appearance but will house the latest in clinical equipment without it being apparent. There are no barriers, such as nurses’ stations, as patients told us that visibility of staff really reduces stress and is reassuring. Our clinical team can be found in communal areas which make them accessible to all. Taking Florence Nightingale’s saying ’Nature alone cures’, access and visibility to our lush green outside spaces have reduced stress and, in turn, aim to promote a feeling of wellbeing. Rhona Baillie, chief executive officer, The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice

Show Fullscreen East elevation



Project data

Start on site January 2015

Completion May 2019

Gross internal floor area 5,840m²

Form of contract or procurement route Design & Build

Construction cost £21 million

Architect Ryder Architecture

Client The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice

Structural engineer Woolgar Hunter

M&E consultant Atelier Ten

Interior design Burns Interior Design

Cost consultant AECOM

Planning consultant Scott Hobbs Planning

Health and safety Fairhurst

Construction legal Pinsent Masons

Clerk of works Ross Quality Control

Landscape consultant erz studio

Project manager Turner & Townsend

Main contractor Balfour Beatty