Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners’ International Spy Museum in Washington opens

The $162 million building is the first cultural project completed by the practice in the US

The new 11,400m² museum, dedicated to ’the tradecraft, history and contemporary role of espionage’, will be home to the largest collection of spy artefacts in the world.

Its site at L’Enfant Plaza in Washington DC is between the National Mall and the Wharf, and the museum is intended to act as a catalyst for regeneration in the surrounding area.

The seven-storey building has three floors of exhibition space, totalling 3,250m², with each floor up to 6m high. They are expressed on the exterior in a suspended metal-panelled black box, with angled façades to the south and west.

Below these at ground level is a double-height entrance lobby, with adjacent retail facilities and above a mezzanine education space.

A metal staircase connecting floors is encased in a suspended glass atrium, named the ‘Veil’, on the west façade.

Office spaces sit above the exhibition floors and above these is a 700m² events space which is encased in a ’white box’ and topped by a roof-level terrace and bar.

Stair landing detail of the 'Veil'




